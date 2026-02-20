Published February 20, 2026

Ross Hamilton

Ross Dana Hamilton, beloved husband, church elder, photographer, and friend, was born on September 19, 1942. He was raised by his father and step-mother, Oliver and Mildren Hamilton.

Ross earned a Master’s degree in Business from UCLA, but it was photography that became his lifelong passion and calling.

Early in his career, he had the rare opportunity to work with famed photographer Ansel Adams. After moving to Sequim, Ross worked as Assistant Manager at Southwood’s, and later became head of the photography department at Frick Drug, where his skill, patience, and artistic eye were well known and appreciated in the community.

Ross was a man of deep faith and quiet leadership. He served as an Elder at Dungeness Community Church for 40 years, faithfully shepherding others with wisdom, humility, and steadfast commitment.

An avid outdoorsman, Ross backpacked and photographed extensively in Olympic National Park, capturing the grandeur and subtle beauty of the region he loved. He became especially well known for his annual calendars, which showcased the beauty of the Olympic Mountains and surrounding landscapes and brought joy to many who shared his appreciation for God’s creation.

On July 1, 2018, Ross married his wife, Kathy, with whom he shared love, companionship, and deep mutual respect.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Dungeness Community Church on Saturday, February 28, at 2:00 p.m. Ross will be remembered for his faithful service, artistic excellence, love of the outdoors, and the quiet grace with which he lived his life.