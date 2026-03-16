Parenting in Focus: The importance of modeling healthy eating for your child

By Cynthia Martin

Food is essential; that is totally clear. However, what we eat and how we teach our children about eating isn’t that clear in our society.

We know that weight is a problem in the United States. When 36% of adults and 17% of children are considered obese, you know the problem is here. In 1996 fewer than 19% of our population was overweight so the trend is clear.

We should certainly be concerned, especially for our children. With the high number of overweight adults being the models for our children, the future looks bleak. If we are going to do something about this, we need to begin immediately. But what can you do?

Like all behavior, eating is modeled by the adults in a child’s life. If what Mom and Grandpa eat is not healthy, chances are the child will eat or learn to eat the same. If fast food is the regular place to eat, the chances of a child becoming overweight is high; so are the parents’ chances.

The two primary causes of childhood obesity are fast food and not enough exercise. Exercise for children is what they are meant to do. It is playing ball, running, jumping, and physical activities that kids used to love to do.

Playing has been replaced too frequently with screen time which just doesn’t burn enough calories. Even in schools, outdoor time has been replaced with in-your-seat studies. While good studying is worthwhile, it doesn’t burn the calories that play time does. We need a balance between the two.

So besides active playing and cutting back on fast food, what can be done? A lot! Begin with breakfast. Make sure your child has a healthy breakfast. It is easy to do something healthy with cereal, juice, maybe eggs, and milk. But pay more attention as the day goes on. What is your child eating for lunch? Who makes lunch? Does it include healthy items or easy-to-pack items? What do you have for a snack in the afternoon? It can be filled with sweets or it can be healthy. Is there a healthy dinner with some meat, chicken, or fish? Does it have vegetables and fruit? Do you all sit down together and enjoy a healthy meal?

Here are some other things you can do:

· Lead by example. If your child sees that you are physically active and having fun, he is more likely to be active. If he sees you eating healthy food, he is more likely to do the same.

· Plan family activities that provide everyone with exercise, like walking, biking, or swimming.

· Be sensitive to your child’s needs. Your overweight child may feel uncomfortable about participating in certain activities. You need to find physical activities that he enjoys and that aren’t embarrassing or too difficult.

· Make sure that the food you have for your child to pick from is healthy food. From time to time sweet treats are fine but not every day.

· Make an effort to reduce the amount of time you and your family spend in sedentary activities, such as watching TV or playing video games. Don’t make activities and eating a healthy diet a chore; instead, make the most of the chances you and your family have to be active and healthy.