Habitat Happenings: Empowering homeowners through self reliance

Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County’s construction director, Lincoln Erickson, sees construction as far more than the process of assembling walls and roofs. For him, it is the point where community service, skill building, and long-term stability meet. His work centers on creating clear pathways for volunteers and homeowners to participate in the development of affordable housing.

“I want a clear avenue for our community to get involved and invest in the development of affordable housing,” Erickson said. “Volunteers should be able to cherish the feeling of service. I want it to be simple and convenient to serve. People should not have to bend over backwards to help.”

Erickson describes construction as the bridge between Habitat’s mission and the people who bring it to life. It is where neighbors work side by side, where future homeowners learn the responsibilities of maintaining a home, and where volunteers discover the satisfaction of contributing to something lasting.

Focus on self reliance

Erickson believes that home ownership begins long before a family receives their keys. It starts with understanding how a home works and what it takes to care for it.

“Home ownership is a mindset,” he said. “It is the acceptance of our responsibility to care for and maintain the property. Sweat equity allows our homeowners to invest in their home before they live in it.”

He emphasizes practical knowledge, especially in a region where water, ventilation issues, and seasonal debris can cause long-term damage.

“People do not always know what to look for until it is a problem,” he said. “I want them to feel empowered, not dependent.”

Navigating challenges

Coordinating multi-phase projects such as Ketchum Veteran Cottages and Maloney Heights requires long-term planning. Erickson is constantly looking ahead to keep Habitat’s construction pipeline moving.

The challenges are significant. The COVID-19 pandemic sharply reduced the volunteer pool, a difficulty shared by many nonprofits. Washington State’s evolving energy codes add complexity and cost. Ecological restrictions and wetlands protections limit usable land. Rising material and labor costs continue to strain budgets.

“We run into less and less usable land and more money that has to be put into that land to make it usable,” Erickson said. “Those challenges, coupled with a lack of volunteer base and increased expenses, obstruct the development of affordable housing.”

Despite these obstacles, Habitat continues to build because the need continues to grow.

Power of teaching

Erickson’s commitment to teaching others began long before he joined Habitat. Early in his career, while working in Port au Prince after Hurricane Sandy, he helped construct an awning over a communal well. Two local laborers were assigned to assist, but they had no construction experience. Instead of completing the project without them, Erickson and a colleague asked if the men wanted to learn.

“We showed them how to use the tools and how to put the metal roof up. Their kids were watching. When we left for the day, those two men stayed and finished the job themselves.”

The look of pride on the children’s faces stayed with him.

“That was the generational impact of teaching someone a skill,” he said. “It is a privilege to give someone the tools to lift themselves out of poverty. That is what ownership looks like.”

It is the same philosophy he brings to Habitat homeowners today.

Erickson believes that a safe site is a welcoming site. Volunteers of all skill levels receive hands-on training and clear guidance. His goal is for every volunteer to leave with new knowledge and a sense of accomplishment.

Upcoming major projects

Habitat is nearing completion of the four-plex at Ketchum Veteran Cottages, with a single-family home scheduled to break ground next door. Erickson hopes to involve the Peninsula Building Association, local subcontractors, and community partners in the next phase.

“We are thankful for all of our subcontractors and the city working with us to overcome challenges,” he said. “We could not do this without our local organizations and donors.”

HFHCC is also preparing for a major undertaking: 90 new homes in Carlsborg and Sequim.

“We are embarking on that journey and excited to bring this community together in the development of affordable housing,” Erickson said. “This county needs housing that matches the growth we have seen in our population.”

Personal commitment

Erickson’s passion for building is rooted in a lifetime of craftsmanship. He still remembers the first deck built from wood he milled himself.

That sense of ownership is what he hopes Habitat homeowners will experience.

“Just because you buy something does not mean you own it,” he said. “Home ownership is difficult. I hope Habitat empowers its homeowners and its community to take ownership of this wonderful place we live in. Ownership is a privilege and a responsibility.”

If you would like to volunteer with Habitat, visit habitatclallam.org for more information.