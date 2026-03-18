Published March 18, 2026

Mary S. “Mickey” Dickey passed away peacefully at her Sequim home on February 16, 2026 at the age of 105.

She has been happily living in Sequim since 1987 when she and her husband Wayne moved into the new home that Mickey designed and they had built on a lot with a pond on Kitchen Dick Road. Wayne passed away at the age of 75 and Mickey moved into a Sequim condo at that time. Mickey was born and raised in Oklahoma and Wayne was born and raised in Texas. They met at Texas Wesleyan University and got married in 1941. Soon after getting married Wayne enlisted in the Army and served in Europe during WWII. When he was assigned back to the US, he was able to meet his first daughter, Rita. Within a few years they had another daughter, Diann. The 20-year military career gave them the opportunity to live in various locations across the US. The last military assignment was in Alaska where Wayne retired and enjoyed the outdoor life of a true sportsman and commercial fisherman.

Mickey was a lifelong collector of friends. Wherever she went her fun personality and honest nature would result in treasured friendships of all ages. Once you connected with her, she made the time to stay in touch and be in your life. Some of her best friends were decades younger than her and she found common ground with everyone. She was giving of her time and resources and volunteered at her church, Trinity United Methodist. She was also active in PEO in Sequim for over 25 years for the social and scholarship benefits for others. She was a crafter of the highest nature. She was able to MacGyver anything into something new and useful. She painted portraits and landscapes, quilted, knitted, made clown dolls, furniture and made jewelry from stones she collected and cut and polished. She could craft something beautiful from everyday items. She was smart, talented, gifted in the realms of self-reliance and art.

Her first 20-year career was as a mother and homemaker Her second 20-year career was as an elementary school teacher in Alaska. She also served on the Alaska Professional Practices for Teachers Commission establishing ethical standards for teachers. Her third 20-year career was as a clown in Sequim, as a member of Happy Tymers. They provided entertainment in the Sequim Irrigation Parade, in retirement facilities, preschools, facepainting at special events. She had fun with her older friends as well as her much younger grandchildren and great grandchildren who all live in Washington.

There will be a memorial in honor of Mary “Mickey” Dickey on March 22, 2026 at 3 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church at 100 N. Blake Avenue, Sequim, WA 98382.

The family is extremely grateful to Volunteer Hospice for the many months of nursing care, counseling and support for Mary Dickey.