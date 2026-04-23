Published April 23, 2026

Bruce Fernie

April 12, 1938 – March 19, 2026

Bruce Fernie of Sequim, Washington, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2026, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was 87.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel, located at 108 W. Alder Street in Sequim.

Bruce was born April 12, 1938, in Sequim, Washington, to Leonard Samuel and Laura Mabel (Baker) Fernie. He was the youngest of three siblings, where they all were raised on the Fernie Homestead. In 1956, he graduated from Sequim High School. He joined the Army in 1958, was stationed in Germany

until January 1960, when he was honorably discharged, so he could help on the Fernie Family Farm. On April 30th, 1960, Bruce married his best friend and love of his life, Barbara Jean Edgington. The two settled on the Fernie Farm where they raised their family and lived out the rest of their days here on earth.

Bruce was a lifelong Farmer. He ran a dairy farm, then transitioned to beef cattle. He worked with All West Breeders, serving Clallam and Jefferson Counties. He was a member of the Sequim Prairie Grange for over 65 years. In the summer, you could catch him out on the tractor haying the fields. He embraced his family’s Farmstead and enjoyed working the land. He and wife Barbara were Grand Pioneers in 2019 for the Sequim Irrigation Festival.

Bruce loved life, adventures, the Seahawks, working in his garden, a good joke; but most of all he loved his family and friends. He was kind, loyal, funny, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Throughout his life, Bruce was a devoted and loving Husband, Father, Uncle, Cousin, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa (Papa), and Friend. He leaves behind his daughter, Cindy (Jose) Parada; son, Bruce Fernie; three grandsons, Devin Parada, Andrew (Marisa) Parada, Bruce (Cynthia) Fernie; four great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Darlene (Jerry) Lawrence, Judy (Dale) Johnson; loved like a son, Michael Cusack, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In heaven, he reunited with his parents; brother, Wallace Fernie; sister Della Vik; his beloved wife Barbara; grandson, Brennen Fernie; and companion of 14 years, his dog Nellie.

Sequim Valley Chapel is honored to serve the family. Please visit our online register book at sequimvalleychapel.com to leave treasured memories for the family. (360) 683-5242