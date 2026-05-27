Peninsula Singers’ concert celebrates the human spirit

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Steven Humphrey conducts a rehearsal of the Peninsula Singers prior to to their spring concert “Unbound.”

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Peninsula Singers, with conductor Steven Humphrey and accompanist Mark Johnson, rehearse songs for their upcoming concert “Unbound.” Shows take place at 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 30-31 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

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Conductor Steven Humphrey says the Peninsula Singers’ upcoming spring concert “Unbound” is a celebration of the human spirit raised in song.

“There’s catharsis, there’s expression, and the things that trouble us during the day that go away when we get together and sing as a group and in harmony,” Humphrey said.

The group of 20-plus singers accompanied by Mark Johnson present “Unbound” at 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 30-31, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 525 N. Fifth Ave., Sequim. Admission is by donation.

Songs include the debut of “Psalm 130” by local composer Tom Darter from 1968.

“It is such a personal expression of a faith, of longing, of search for something, and then that sort of r esignation at the end,” Humphrey said.

Through conversation, Humphrey said Darter offered two choral pieces for the group, and Humphrey played through “Psalm 130” on the piano.

“I was like ‘wow, there’s so much in here!’” Humphrey said.

“It’s just wonderful music that needs to be performed. People need to hear it.”

Humphrey, who also conducts the Sequim Community Christmas Chorus, said Darter is working on a piece for that group too.

As for the other songs in “Unbound,” Humphrey said they sought out songs that “resonated together.”

The show opens with a cappella songs, including Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina’s “Sicut Cervus,” “Locus Iste” by Anton Bruckner and “Psalm 130.”

“They’re all religious but all very different,” Humphrey said.

They’re followed by what Humphrey calls “Christmas-y” songs “O Magnum Mysterium” and “Lux Aurumque.”

Deb Unger, who has been involved with Peninsula Singers since 2024, said Morten Lauridsen’s “O Magnum Mysterium” is one of her favorite songs.

“Lauridsen just has a way of writing that just goes straight directly to my heart,” she said.

“It just is very moving for me, and the first time I heard it, I loved it. It was just an immediate thing.”

Unger, who sang with The Choral Arts Society of Washington for 16 years in Washington, D.C., said she’s sung “O Magnum Mysterium” many times.

“So every chance I get to sing it, I’m just thrilled, and I never thought I’d get to sing it again, so I’m very happy,” she said.

Humphrey said the other songs, including “Music of Living” are a “very exuberant expression of the joy of music, and spiritually, and just humanity.”

“It’s really a wonderful program from the standpoint of expression of singing,” he said.

When Unger moved to the Olympic Peninsula in 2022, she said she was uncertain she’d find a group that sang serious, classical chorus music.

“I found Peninsula Singers and was absolutely so excited because it feeds my soul,” she said. “It made me so happy.”

She encourages people to come and support the group.

“Classical music to some people has this feeling that it’s highbrow, it’s not interesting … but if you don’t come and listen to it, you’ll never know what you’re missing,” Unger said.

“It’s something that is a taste to be acquired.”

Peninsula Singers have been practicing the “Unbound” program since February.