Published June 3, 2026

Annette Kay Rockenbrant

May 30, 1962 – April 24, 2026

Annette was born on May 30,1962 in Sequim, Washington to Bob and Donna (Funston) Beeson. She married Don Rockenbrant in October of 1983. They had two children together. She worked as a local hairdresser for over 30 years. Annette will be remembered for her kindness to others, her outgoing personality and her love of a good party. She loved her grandchildren and they could not ask for a better granny. She will be remembered and dearly missed by all.

Annette is preceded in death by her father, Bob Beeson and survived by her spouse, Don Rockenbrant; mother, Donna Beeson; sisters and brothers-in-law: Rita (Beeson) and Gregg Wanzer; Sherrie (Beeson) and Ron Sweet; Charlene (Beeson) and Don Lindorfer; brother and sister-in-law Joe and Marife Beeson; daughter, Ashley Crear (Rockenbrant); son, Jeff

Rockenbrant; grandchildren: Aeideon, Kimira, and Thelo.

In her memory, please donate a toy at Christmas time to the local fire department or Toys for Tots bin or; to the Olympic Peninsula Humane Society P.O. Box 3124, Port Angeles Wa 98362.

A memorial service and reception was held on Tuesday, May 26 at 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church 121 East Maple St, Sequim WA 98382.

Sequim Valley Chapel, Sequim was entrusted with her arrangements.