Published June 3, 2026

Charles P Brilhante

December 15, 1956 – December 21, 2025

Charles, “Charlie” P Brilhante passed away on December 21, 2025 surrounded by family and love. He had just turned 69. He is preceded in death by his parents, Georgiana and Seraphin. He is survived by his wife Laurie, their dog Keno, five children: Heidi, Charlotte, Tom, Jeff and Renee; three grandchildren, Dahlia, Coral and Faith, and his brothers, Ray and Tom.

In his early years, Charlie raced stock cars at Seekonk Speedway in Seekonk, Massachusetts and played football for B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River, MA. He remained a lifelong fan of those sports, supporting his beloved New England Patriots every game.

Charlie’s passions were his family, the ocean, boating, and nature walks with his wife and dog. He was always eager to explore new things and had a deep thirst for knowledge. Charlie had an incomparable sense of humor and an unwavering dedication to those he loved.

Charlie ran his own upholstery business, carrying his family upholstery tradition, which was started by his grandfather with Pacheco Brothers’ Upholstery in Fall River, Ma, until he retired in 2023. He transformed many beautiful pieces for many customers over the span of 50 plus years in the trade.

In recent years, Charlie was employed with the Security Team at the Port of Port Angeles, interacting with the public and local wildlife.

Charlie was an active member of the Sequim Masonic Lodge #214 in Sequim, WA. He served one term as Master Mason, a two-year term as District Deputy, Treasurer for several years and two terms as Worthy Patron with the Order of the Eastern Star. Charlie was an active volunteer in many of the charitable Masonic events.

A public Masonic Memorial Service and Celebration of Life was held on March 21, 2026 at 2pm, at Sequim Masonic Lodge located at 700 S 5th Ave, Sequim, WA.