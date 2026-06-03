Published June 3, 2026

David L. Spencer

February 7, 1935 – March 14, 2026

David L. Spencer went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2026. Born in Wenatchee in 1935 and raised in Trafton, David graduated from Arlington High School in 1953. Joining the Army that year, he completed a 4-year tour as an Infantryman and met his future bride of 65 years, Lauqueta, while stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. David returned to his beloved Washington State with his new bride in 1958.

David worked numerous jobs in an effort to get established before landing a job in the banking industry at Evergreen State Bank. David loved the Washington outdoors, frequently getting home from work on a Friday to pack the family up in the car to go tent, then tent trailer, travel trailer, and finally motorhome camping while fishing, hunting, and rockhounding around Western Washington. He and his two oldest boys would often grab their backpacks and fishing poles to head out for a weekend of creek fishing while sleeping under a tarp to “stay dry”. This love of the Washington outdoors brought the family to the Peninsula on numerous weekends for years before David and Lauqueta finally moved the family to Sequim in 1975.

David did stints with Sunnyside Enterprises and the Clallam Co-op before returning to finance and the job he would eventually retire from at First Federal Savings and Loan in Sequim. During this Sequim time, the couple raised their youngest son, were involved with Sequim Bible Church, and Sequim Bible Church Christian School. David particularly enjoyed his time coaching the “Sequim Gym Rats” youth basketball team. David and Lauqueta would spend their “retirement years” developing Spencer Farm Place, doing some traveling including a missions trip to Romania, improving, and flipping an occasional Sequim home, then settling for better than 20 years on Washington Harbor Road.

David was preceded in death by his wife and his four siblings. He is survived by the couple’s three sons: David (Tracy), Richard (Teresa), and Kenneth (Shawnee), five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews who were all loved.

A graveside memorial will be held at Sequim View Cemetery on June 9th at 11 o’clock. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the River of Life/International Messengers, Doug and Roberta Moore, Romania at Internationalmessengers.org.