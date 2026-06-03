Published June 3, 2026

Denison Jay Luce

June 29, 1945 – May 3, 2026

Denny went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2026. Hospitalized at St. Michael’s in Silverdale, WA for almost three weeks, he succumbed to Multiple Myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Denny is survived by his wife of 15 years, Dianne Luce; his son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Jennifer Luce; three grandchildren, Emma, Olivia, and Willow Luce as well as brother Larry Luce and wife Edda; and brother Rob Luce and wife Betsy.

Denny attended junior high school in Port Angeles, WA. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1963 and Western Washington University in 1968. He moved to Hawaii in his early adult years and enjoyed great success in his own business, Luce Associates of Hawaii, representing many lines of wire and electrical components used for building and remodeling the Honolulu skyline. He enjoyed the weather, a good round of golf, and the business challenges presented over the time spent in Hawaii. In 2018, he and Dianne made the decision to retire to Sequim, WA where they could be close to family and watch the grandchildren grow up.

He was an active member of Sequim Community Church as well as the Sunrise Meadows subdivision in which they lived. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, warm smile, and love for encouraging others to be the best they could be. Thank you Denny for a life well-lived!

Denny’s memorial service will be held on Monday, June 29 at 2:00pm in the sanctuary of Sequim Community Church located at 950 N. 5th Ave.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Soroptimist organization which generously supplies FREE medical equipment to the Sequim community.

Soroptimist Int. of Sequim / (for) Medical Loan Closet

PO 126 Sequim, WA 98382