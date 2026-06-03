Published June 3, 2026

Diane ‘Annie’ Clark

October 27, 1951 – February 9, 2026

Diane “Annie” Clark passed away at Sequim Health and Rehabilitation on February 9, 2026 in Sequim, WA. She was 74.

Diane Margaret Clark was born October 27, 1951, to William and Margaret (Sjolie) Wathern in Madison, Minnesota, where she spent her childhood.

As a teenager, Diane went on a Luther League trip to Seattle, and knew that she wanted to live there one day.

After finishing high school, Diane attended Abbot Northwestern School of Nursing, where she became a registered nurse. She then attended College of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree. Soon after, her nursing career helped her fulfill her dream of living in Seattle. Diane started at Harborview Medical Center as a psych nurse, eventually earning the position of assistant head nurse.

While at Harborview, Diane met her husband, Bob. Together they had a daughter, Sarah, and coparented two sons, Sean and Jason, from a previous marriage. Time with family and friends was very important to Diane and Bob, and any holiday was a time for a family party.

Diane was baptized and confirmed in Faith Lutheran Church in Madison, Minnesota. In Sequim, she was a member of Trinity Methodist Church, where she served on missions and as a part of the Little Free Pantry team. She was also a member of the Sequim Guild for Seattle Children’s Hospital. She truly enjoyed her participation, and wore many hats over the years.

When not working, Diane could be found sewing, working on a craft project, or reading a book. She was a very creative person, eventually learning to craft stained glass. Diane also enjoyed traveling back to Minnesota to visit her sister Joann and family.

Diane retired from Harborview Medical Center after over thirty years of service. She then moved to Sequim to be close to her sister and brother-in-law. She spent the last five years of her life with her beloved dog, Sadie, whom she enjoyed taking on walks and meeting the neighbors.

Diane will be forever remembered for her kindness, her friendly demeanor, and how helpful and generous she was to others. From a young age, she was always concerned for the justice and care of the less fortunate among us A special thanks to Winnie, Don, and Jan, who watched over Diane the

times Sarah, Gloria, and Dave couldn’t be there during the last ten months of her life.

A Memorial Service for Diane was held Saturday, May 30 at 1:00 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church in Sequim, WA.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Little Free Pantry at Trinity United Methodist Church in Sequim, and the Sequim Guild for Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the family. Please visit sequimvalleychapel.com to leave cherished memories for the family.