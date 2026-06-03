Published June 3, 2026

Donald Lee Claussen

September 7, 1936 – January 28, 2026

“Bubba” died on January 28, 2026 in the Kittitas Valley hospital located in Ellensburg, Washington due to Congestive Heart failure. He died peacefully holding his daughter Amy’s hand. He was born in Barnsdall, Oklahoma on Sept 7, 1936. He graduated from Barnsdall High School in 1954, went on to the Oklahoma State University and graduated with a business degree in 1959. He served the United States Army and was discharged in 1963.

He was a successful salesman having worked for The Alaska Railroad, Sealand and Crowley Maritime. He had three wives before meeting the love of his life Pat Beltz. They lived together for more than twenty years on the third fairway of hole 3 at the Sunland Golf Resort in Sequim, Washington. Bubba was know for his sense of humor and good will. He was well traveled and good hearted. He love golf and was known for more than one “Hole in One.” Golfers were always stopping by his back deck to say Hi or grab a cocktail, or both. His laugh was loud and infectious as he always loved having a good time with friends. He is survived by his son Britt Claussen, Vancouver, Washington and his daughter Amy Claussen, Ellensburg, Washington. Surviving in addition to his children are his son in law Adam and his grandkids Zeke and Odin.

A memorial was held at the Sunland Golf Course ballroom on April 21 from 10-12.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Local CASA chapter.