Published June 3, 2026

Etta Grall

April 8, 1929 – March 6, 2026

Etta passed away peacefully at her home on March 6. She was born in Chehalis, Washington to Henry Balch and Charlotte Edberg Balch. Etta grew up in the Dry Creek Community and spent most of her life in Clallam County. Etta graduated from Roosevelt High in 1947 and married Vern Grall, recently discharged from Army Service. Etta and Vern soon became the proud parents of three daughters, Sharon (Welsh), Brenda (Grall formally Grall-Siriani), and Deborah (Hogler). With the arrival of the girls Etta became an active Mom in Girl Scouts, 4-H, and horse shows. Sharing her skills and knowledge at every turn. The girls would have bankrupted a lesser family with panty hose and Aqua-net but with lots of love, guidance and a boat load of patience the girls flew the nest and made successful lives of their own. Etta had an artist’s eye and was unbelievably creative. Some of her happiest moments were when she was creating whether it was sewing, oil painting, gardening, decorating or applique quilting. Her first attempt at quilting earned a Viewer’s Choice Award at the Phoenix Quilt Show. She designed and drew the plans for her home in Dry Creek as well as several other projects including the showroom floor plan for Angeles Furniture and The Olympic Saddle Club house.. While She and Vern were partners in Angeles Furniture, Etta’s unfailing eye made her a successful buyer and stager for the firm. She was always proud to be associated with the Angeles Furniture Company.

Etta was an avid traveler. She was happy to be on horseback going through the Olympic Mountains or on a trip to one of the five continents she visited during her life. Etta was a passionate golfer. She golfed locally and in Arizona during her snowbird years. Etta scored her first hole in one the day before she had a quadruple bypass. After her convalescence she was back on the links.

Etta was also very active in community organizations including Dry Creek and Washington State Grange, Olympic Saddle Club, Dry Creek Water Association. She was one of the original organizers to bring water to the Dry Creek Community.

Etta was preceded in death by her husband Vern, daughter Deborah Hogler, grandson Johnathan Grall formerly Johnathan Grall-Sirani, sisters Dorothy Fischer, Betty Beckendorf, and Zoe Anderson and son-in-law Michael Welsh.

Surviving include daughters Sharon Welsh, Brenda Grall, grand daughters Kelly Welsh, Lindsay Welsh, son-in-law Joseph Spickelmire, daughter-in-law Lana Yenne and great granddaughter Parker Spickelmire. Many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews.

In Etta’s kitchen hung this prayer that pretty much sums up her outlook:

“I thank you for this day of life,

for feet to walk amidst the trees

for hands to pick the flowers from the earth

for a sense of smell to breathe in

the sweet perfumes of nature

for a mind to think about everyday miracles

for a spirit to swell in joy.”

By Marian Wright Edelman

What an honor and privilege to call this wonderful lady our mother.

The family would like to offer our profound thanks and gratitude to Janette and the entire staff of Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County. Donations to Volunteer Hospice may be made online via PayPal at volunteerhospice.org or Mail to Volunteer Hospice 829 East 8th Street Port Angeles, WA 98362.

Graveside services, family only, were at Mount Angeles Cemetery on March 20, 2026 at 11:00. A Celebration of her life was at The Cedars at Dungeness, 1:00 PM 1965 Woodcock Road, Sequim

Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel, Port Angeles, was in charge of arrangements.

www.harper-ridgeviewfuneralchapel.com