Published June 3, 2026

Gary Lowell Chapman

1943 – 2026

Gary Lowell Chapman passed away peacefully on March 7, 2026 in Edmonds, WA. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 59 years, Jan Chapman; daughter and son-in-law, Cristy and Bill Harmon, also of Edmonds; and granddaughter, Bailey Harmon of Seattle.

Gary was born in Oakland, CA, in 1943 and moved with his parents, Lowell (Bud) and Frances (Fran) Chapman to Arcata when he was 8 years old. He attended College Elementary School (CES), graduating in 1957. He attended Arcata High School (Class of ‘61) where he was active in drama, lettered in golf and track, sang in the choir, and met his future wife, Jan Krestensen.

After high school, Gary attended Santa Rosa Junior College, and Chico State College. He transferred to Humboldt State College where he was an active member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. After graduation in 1966, he and Jan moved to Seattle, WA. Gary enjoyed a lengthy career in sales and sales management with Sterling Drugs, Eastman Kodak, and Mail Boxes, Etc. Much of his career was spent covering the western states, while living in the Sacramento and San Diego areas. He spent a brief time working in New York City and living in New Jersey. He retired in 2000.

In 2004, Gary and Jan moved to Sequim, WA where he enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing, and living in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. He loved being outdoors, was a music lover, read voraciously, and was an active member of the Peninsula Pistol & Rifle Club in Port Angeles. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.