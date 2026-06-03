Published June 3, 2026

Jerrine “Jerry” Behrens

July 14, 1935 – March 16, 2026

Jerrine “Jerry” Behrens passed away on March 16, 2026 in Sequim, Washington.

She was born on July 14, 1935 in Aberdeen, Washington to William Harrison Jordan and Verna Lee Hoover Jordan, joining sisters Barbara and Anne at home.

She married John Frederick Behrens on March 1, 1957 in Portland, Oregon. They raised two sons, Karl and Eric, while living and working on the island of Taiwan, the Philippines, Syria, Florida, India, Okinawa, Nigeria, Northern Virginia, Zambia, and Liberia. They periodically returned to the United States to stay with family, completely upending households with laughter and then departing back overseas with an eclectic array of items.

In all of her and John’s travels, Jerry’s most favorite place and where she experienced a personal inner calming peace was Zambia.

Jerry and John moved to Port Angeles, Washington in 1982. They were active members of Holy Trinity Church and later joined Dungeness Valley Lutheran Church in Sequim, Washington.

Jerry held several jobs over the years. She was a bookkeeper after high school, and while living abroad she served in clerical roles at various American embassies. She was the office manager for Pat O’Hara Photography and a WordPerfect instructor at Peninsula College. She and John also supervised the Peninsula College Math Lab.

Jerry was a fitness enthusiastic before it was “cool.” She and John regularly walked all over Port Angeles and its waterfront. Jerry participated in the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer 3-day Walk in honor of breast cancer survivors, which she was one.

Jerry had a profound interest in genealogy. After retirement, she and John set out on a genealogy trek across the United States. They stopped in towns and cities, met with extended family, collected stories and photographs, and visited local genealogical societies.

Jerry is survived by her son Karl T. Behrens, her grandson Karl K. Behrens, niece Connie Davis Dyberg (Mike), nephew Jeff Davis (Mindy), niece Jan Doisher (Bobby), nephew Morey Behrens (Linda), several great nieces and nephews, and other extended family members.

Jerry was preceded in death by her husband John Behrens, son Eric Behrens, sisters Barbara Jeanne Schnorr and Anne Jordan Davis, niece Laura Schmucker, nephew Garry Towle, and niece Diana Fenstermacher.

Jerry will be remembered for her tenacious spirit, quick wit, keen observational skills, vivacious laugh, and an inner strength that shown in life’s joys and challenges.

Jerry was extremely thankful for her caregivers, neighbors, friends, and family who stepped in to help care for her. She never lost sight of what was important or forgot to recognize kindness.

Her memorial service was held on Saturday, May 23 at 2 p.m. at Dungeness Valley Lutheran Church, 925 North Sequim Avenue, Sequim, WA 98382.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent in her memory to Assured Hospice of Clallam and Jefferson Counties, 430 East Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles, WA 98362 or the Dungeness Valley Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund.