Published June 3, 2026

Kathleen Marie Withey

June 27, 1946 – March 10, 2026

Kathleen Marie Withey, 79, passed away peacefully at her home with her children by her side on March 10th, 2026.

Kathy was born June 27, 1946 in Ann Arbor, MI to Jack and Jacqueline McGinn.

Kathy graduated from Dexter High School in 1964. Kathy considered becoming a nun during the time afterwards, however after a year of studying and training for such, she followed her heart and left the convent to rekindle a relationship with Dale Edward Withey, whom she married on September 7, 1973.

Kathy and Dale were each other’s devoted companion in life for over 49 loving years.

Kathy is survived by her two children, Megan Maureen Withey and Brendan McGinn Withey.

Kathy was a joyous and deeply caring person who always showed unconditional kindness and spirit; she was well-known and cherished for her playful sense of humor and her unfailing dedication to be there for the people who needed her. She absolutely adored children, she loved being in nature, and she always placed others before herself. Her family was the most important thing to her, and she loved her husband and their children more than anything else. She was very much loved and treasured by many people, and she will be dearly missed.

There will be a celebration of life on June 27, 2026 from 1pm-4pm at Pioneer Park in Sequim, WA. Family and friends are welcome to join us in remembering the wonderful and beautiful person that Kathy was.