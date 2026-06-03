Published June 3, 2026

Leah Bauman

May 18, 1965 – December 9, 2025

Leah Beth Bauman – beloved daughter, sister, teacher and friend – passed from this life on December 9,2025. She died as a result of a brain aneurysm. In many ways, her death mirrored her life: Leah was visiting friends, laughing, and playing outside with their dogs when she collapsed. As an organ donor, Leah also gave new life to several others by her generosity and goodwill.

At sixty, she filled her days with things she loved and believed in: She delighted in being outside in the natural world, being with family and friends, including her beloved pup, Maisie. Leah loved camping in the Olympics and North Cascades, often spending time on a river with a fly rod in hand, or kicking back beside a fire with friends and tasty food. She will be remembered for her kindness and generosity especially as she hosted friends and family around her table for the spontaneous “nosh plates” or shared dinners. She delighted others with her eagerness to promote and produce fun outings for friends to enjoy together. One friend described Leah as a “knitter of relationships and a tender of those relationships.”

Leah made things happen for her friends and family both behind the scenes and in the open. Her travel van was always at the ready for a shared adventure. She loved shared adventures!

Known for her sparkling blue eyes and mischievous smile, she was a true friend to many. People shared that she was someone to whom they could tell the whole truth, and she did not judge; she had the capacity to see them fully and to love them well.

Her foremost quality was like being a good older sister: attentive, playful, and present.

A dedicated care giver to her parents, Ron and Carolee Bauman, she conducted many outings – whether to explore a new restaurant, attend a concert, or chauffeur them to a medical appointment.

She was diligent and attentive in her deep love for them. Leah was keenly proud of her brother, Aaron, and his partner Sarah, making regular opportunities for connection, showing up and cheering them on. She also cherished connection to her extended family and had a particular warm-spot for nieces, Hazel and Lenora.

“Miss Bauman” taught for almost 30 years, initially in the greater Portland, Oregon area and later on the Olympic Peninsula in both the Port Angeles and Sequim School Districts. She was particularly interested in experiential and student-centered learning. Both as an elementary/middle school teacher and special education teacher and mentor. She championed each student and worked to find pathways for students to thrive while navigating complex systems.

Leah had a special knack for bringing the “person” to the center of her focus and work so that the student had their best chance at success.

Leah also had a side line as a cheese monger in the summer at the local farmers market in Port Angeles and appeared on stage and behind the scenes for several locally produced plays.

Born in Sacramento, California, Leah Beth did the majority of her growing up in the Puget Sound of Washington and in Jamestown, North Dakota. She started college in North Dakota, transferred to eastern Oregon and, finally, moved to Portland, Oregon where she earned her Masters Degree in Education.

Contributions in honor her can be made to Art with Heart (artwithheart.org/), First Step (firststepfamilysupport.org/) or Olympic Peninsula Humane Society (op-hs.org/).

If Leah Beth had one enduring message for the rest of us, it would be: love your people well and revel in the important stuff- time outdoors, good food, and lifting others up.