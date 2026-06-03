Published June 3, 2026

Mayme Louise Messenger Faulk

November 2, 1930 – January 21, 2026

Mayme Louise Faulk passed away peacefully in Hospice Care at her home in Sequim on January 21,

2026.She was preceded in death by her parents, Chauncey and Dorothy Messenger; her brothers, George and Pete Messenger; her sister, Phyllis Crosasso; her daughter, Phyllis Faulk Meyer; her daughter-in-law, Nancy Faulk; and her grandson, Kevin Meyer.

Mayme graduated from Sequim High School in 1948. She was a Sequim Irrigation Festival princess in 1945 and 1948. In 2016 she was a Grand Pioneer for The Irrigation Festival.

She worked at Southwood’s Variety Store in Sequim for many years as a cashier and bookkeeper. She then moved on to working for the accounting firm Mishko and Mishko until her retirement.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, knitting, sewing, going for walks and picking wild blackberries to make delicious pies and jam. Family and friends looked forward to sharing those treats

along with her baked goods and canned fruits from the trees at her longtime family home in Blyn.

Mayme was very active in the Sequim community. She was a longtime supporter and member of the Sequim Soroptimist Club, Boys and Girls Club and The Little Brown Church of Blyn. She made herself available to help family, friends and others in need.

Mayme is survived by her sister, Hazel Lowe, half-brother John Hendrickson, her children Les Faulk

(Donna), Janice Cook, Ed Faulk, Rob Faulk (Colleen), Mickey Faulk and Bill Faulk (Tracy).

Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews will also be missing her.

A Celebration of Mayme’s Life was held at The Little Brown Church of Blyn, 220 Zaccardo Road, on Saturday, May 30th. In lieu of flowers her family suggests donations in her memory to the Sequim Soroptimist Club, Sequim Boys and Girls Club, or Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County.

Mayme lived a very full life and will be greatly missed. She will be laid to rest at The Zaccardo Family Cemetery in Blyn.