Published June 3, 2026

Peggy Lovgren-Noll (Sutherland)

October 28, 1931 – May 15, 2026

Peggy Lovgren-Noll Sutherland, 94, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2026. Born in Clarkston, Washington, on October 28, 1931. She lived a long and loving life marked by devotion to family, her quiet strength, and her deep Christian faith.

A devout Christian, Peggy’s unwavering faith was the foundation of her life, guiding her with grace, hope, and compassion through every season.

Peggy was married three times, each chapter adding to the rich tapestry of her life. In 1950 she married Herbert Lovgren with whom she had her six children. In 1973, she married Bill B. Noll and cherished him until his passing. In 2003, she married Robert A. Sutherland, who became a cherished companion in her later years.

She is survived by her five children, and a sixth that preceded her in death, who were the center of her world, as well as six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Her family was her greatest joy and proudest legacy; she took immense delight in watching each generation grow and cherished every gathering filled with laughter, stories, and love.

Peggy’s life was one of resilience, warmth, and quiet grace. She navigated the seasons of life with dignity and an open heart, leaving behind a family bound by the love she so generously gave.

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all whose lives she touched.