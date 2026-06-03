Published June 3, 2026

Peter “Pete” Daniel Cameron

August 11, 1958 – January 22, 2026

Peter “Pete” Daniel Cameron, born August 11, 1958, in Modesto, California, to David Monroe Cameron and Shirley Ione Cameron, neé Cays, passed away on January 22, 2026, at the age of 67. The youngest of three children born to David and Shirley Cameron, both of whom have since passed, in 1996 and 2015, respectively, and the only one to be born in California.

He spent his first 9 years growing up in California before his parents moved back to the Sequim area in February 1968. Here, he spent his formative teenage years working for his father and mother, and in high school, he played baseball and was part of the Sequim FFA chapter, showing cattle at the county fair. After graduating from Sequim High School in 1976, he attended Yakima Valley Community College on a baseball scholarship, where he met his future wife, Jeanne Titchenal. They married in September 1980 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in White Salmon, WA.

Pete was an avid cattleman, farmer, and horseman. He trained and showed reining horses for a time. His best memories were of family trail rides or hunting in the back country throughout the Pacific Northwest with their horses and pack mules. He passed on his love of animals, hunting, and fishing to both of his children, Clint and Daniel, as they grew into adults. He was also a long-time board member of two Sequim irrigation companies, a long-time ditch walker, and a past Clallam County fair board member.

Pete is survived by his wife, Jeanne Cameron, his sons, Clint and Daniel Cameron; his eldest sibling, Donna Radcliffe, neé Cameron, and her husband Steve Radcliffe; and his brother, David Alan Cameron, and his wife, Sidne Cameron, neé Brown; many nephews and nieces and grand nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Clallam County 4H program or the Sequim FFA.

A celebration of life was held on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the Sequim Prairie Grange in Sequim, Washington, from 12 to 3 in the afternoon.