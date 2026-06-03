Published June 3, 2026

Robert (Bob) Lee Smith

July 30, 1936 – May 21, 2026

Robert Lee Smith (Bob Smith) of Sequim, Washington, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2026, in Port Angeles, Washington, at the age of 89.

Born on July 30, 1936, in Tillamook, Oregon, Bob was a longtime Boeing professional and avid outdoorsman with a deep love for the Pacific Northwest.

Bob began his career at Boeing in 1961 as a programmer supporting Commercial Airplanes engineering. Over more than 30 years with the company, he advanced through numerous leadership roles in Boeing Computer Services (BCS), including positions as an Engineering Business Systems Manager, BCS Account Manager, Northwest Operations Manager, Senior Manager of BCS Industrial Engineering, and BCS Technology Director. In February 1990, he was named Director of 777 Computing Support, where he played a key role in defining computing needs, installing new systems, and delivering critical services for the 777 program.

A 1958 Oregon State University graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics (minor in Electrical Engineering), Bob was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity while at OSU. He also served in the US Army National Guard as a private in 1958/59. Bob later completed a condensed Master of Business Administration program at the University of Washington in 1985. Beyond his professional achievements, Bob was deeply involved in his community.

He volunteered his time assembling computers for those in need and found great joy in his hobbies. He was an enthusiastic builder and flyer of radio-controlled aircraft, a passionate gardener with a particular love for rhododendrons, and an accomplished hiker who completed several 50-mile sections of the Pacific Crest Trail. He also cherished trips to Alaska, where his wife Dee Dee had grown up in Juneau. Bob is survived by his children Douglas Smith and Lisa Huntley (from his first marriage); his stepchildren Kristofer Lepsoe and the late Wendy Hulett (whose husband Bob Meucci remains close to the family); four granddaughters and three grandsons. His wife of many years, Norma Dee Cook (Dee Dee), predeceased him in 2018.

Memorial Donations

In lieu of a memorial service or funeral, donations in Bob’s name may be made to:

• Shipley Center (Sequim’s Senior Center), 921 East Hammond Street, Sequim, WA 98382

Phone: (360) 683-6806 Website: www.shipleycenter.org (donate online at shipleycenter.org/donate-to-sequim-senior-enrichment-programs)

• Juan de Fuca Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society (Contact the American Rhododendron Society for chapter-specific donation information) Website: www.rhododendron.org