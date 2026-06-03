Published June 3, 2026

Robert William Odle Jr.

May 13, 1943 – April 17, 2026

Robert William Odle Jr., 82, passed away on April 17, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, following the final stage of a long goodbye.

Born on May 13, 1943, in Seattle and raised in Sequim, Washington, he remained deeply connected to the Pacific Northwest his entire life. He worked as a real estate agent in Seattle and enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing, and clamming, and was an avid supporter of Pacific Northwest sports teams.

In his youth, he played basketball, football, and baseball, continuing his love of baseball into adulthood. He later coached his children’s baseball and softball teams and took pride in their achievements, including his daughter’s national softball success. He also enjoyed following University of Washington softball.

He loved spending time with his family, going to the park, listening to the Bee Gees with his grandson, and attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sports activities. A food enthusiast, he particularly enjoyed seafood, especially crab legs, and his grandson’s omelets. He also had a love for musicals and could often be found watching Les Misérables on repeat.

He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Hendrick (Sequim) and Debbie Odle (Las Vegas), and his son, Michael Odle (Washington, D.C.); his former spouse, Judy Odle (married 1970); his grandchildren, Ethan, Evan, Ean, and Elise Odle; his great-grandchild, Theodore Robert Odle; and his brothers, Gary Odle and Chris Kirner. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert William Odle Sr., his mother, Lois Mae Hadley, and his twin sister, Pam Brooks.

In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated and returned to Washington State. His family will hold a private scattering of his ashes in Puget Sound, honoring his connection to the region he called home.