Published June 3, 2026

Ronald Jay Carlson

Ronald Jay Carlson passed away at his home in Spokane, Washington, on January 21, 2026, at the age of 97.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1928, Ron spent his childhood in the suburbs of Chicago, graduating from York Community High School in Elmhurst. He went on to earn a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Michigan Technical University in 1951. He began his career as a research engineer with Battelle Memorial Institute, where he worked on projects ranging from the Nautilus nuclear submarine reactor to the first plutonium laboratory. Over time, he rose to become Chief of the Materials Fabrication and Dynamics Division.

In 1967, he married Marilyn, his beloved wife of nearly 60 years and partner in numerous adventures.

In 1970, Ron moved his growing family to Washington’s Olympic Peninsula, where he founded Northwest Technical Industries (NTI), a metal fabrication company specializing in explosive metal bonding and forming. After retiring from engineering in 1979, Ron began an entirely new chapter, earning his law degree from the University of Puget Sound School of Law and becoming a partner in the Port Angeles firm of Walrath and Carlson in 1983. He retired from legal practice in 1996.

A lifelong sailor, Ron built and raced his own sailboat, the Marilyn L, throughout the 1970s and 80s. He later traveled the world with Marilyn, exploring six continents, dozens of countries, and much of the United States. During these travels, Ron discovered his talent for and love of photography, specializing in nature and wildlife, and exhibiting his work at the Blue Whole Gallery in Sequim. He was also an avid reader, fond of historical fiction, and had a generous heart, supporting numerous charitable organizations.

Ron is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his children, Bruce, Bev, David, Brad (Sue), Carolyn (Dave), and Kristen (Dirk); 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to one of Ron’s favored charities, Mercy Ships.