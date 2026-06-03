Published June 3, 2026

In Loving Memory Of

Sandra “Sandi” Lee Whitney

December 9, 1946 – January 25, 2026

Sandi was born to Larry and Maxine Lind in Klamath Falls, OR. After living a short time in Tule Lake, CA, her family moved to a farm in Moses Lake, WA. There Sandi developed a lifelong love of farm country, animals, and gardening. While just a little girl, she began a deep spiritual journey after attending a Community Bible Church where she gave her heart to Jesus. Sandi’s family moved next to Gridley, CA. She was about 10 years old. Her high school years brought significant changes to her life. She attended Gridley High School then Lodi Adventist Academy where her favorite class was the Bible class. There she joined the Seventh-day Adventist Church. At 16, God’s hand saved her from the ravages of meningitis. At 17 she met Dean Perkins and was

soon married. Besides raising her own two children, she and Dean raised two foster daughters and often kept other children in their home. Dean died in an auto accident in 2001.

Sandi’s career began as a teacher’s aide at the school for the deaf in Oroville, CA. Sandi became fluent in teaching with sign language. She graduated from Butte College and from Chico State University with California Clear teaching and administrative credentials. She taught in Seventh-day Adventist schools for 27 years

touching the lives of hundreds of students. She received a number of teaching awards including Who’s Who of American Teachers and Walmart’s Teacher of the Year.

In 2009 she married James Marvin Whitney and moved to Indiana where James was a superintendent of education. They retired and moved to Sequim, WA. Sandi enjoyed gardening and completed the Master Gardening course.

She was an active member of the Sequim Seventh-day Adventist Church. She served as an elder, small group leader, and most recently as Women’s Ministry leader. As Women’s Ministry leader she led out in raising over $30,000 for Wells in Africa and was currently raising money for a school garden for Peninsula Adventist School.

Sandi was known as an encourager. She had a way of saying and writing just the words that made one feel seen, valued, and hopeful. She regularly painted unique watercolor cards with added Bible verses and her own words of hope. She sent these to those needing a word of encouragement. Many recipients told her they kept them to re-read when they needed a lift.

Sandra died in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tacoma, WA after a serious brain stem bleed following a serious fall on ice January 25, 2026. She is survived by her husband, James Whitney; a son, Gary Perkins; a daughter, Annette Green; two foster daughters, Julie Atkinson and Suzette Tighe; two step daughters, Lonna Major and Carrie Garcia; two sisters, Lori Lind and Tracy Meyer; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In Lieu of flowers memorial gifts are encouraged to be given through the Adventist Church for the school garden project.

A memorial/ celebration of life was held on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 2:30 PM at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 30 Sanford Lane, Sequim, WA.