Published June 3, 2026

Thomas Kristian Overgaard Larsen

October 18, 1935 – April 10, 2026

Thomas was born in Aalborg, Denmark to Hjorlief and Petra Maren Larsen. The family grew by two more sons, Kent and John. The family moved to Osterild and eventually to Frostrup where Thomas spent many days attending school and summers fishing in Hanstholm Havn with his uncles. After High School Thomas enrolled in navigation school in Svendborg and married Jytte Hove, they were married for 16 years and had a son, Ralf Hove Larsen. His first marriage ended in 1973.

During his apprenticeship Thomas sailed on small coastal ships and soon joined A.P. Moller Shipping Company where he rose to the rank of Captain at the young age of 30, one of the youngest Captains commissioned. His career took him all over the world sailing break bulk cargo and several years working on Pier 11 in Brooklyn. He was involved in the construction of the 46-acre Maersk Terminal in Newark, New Jersey.

One of the highest honors of his life was to escort Queen Margrethe of Denmark, through the Maersk Terminal during her visit for the United States Bi-Centennial. During his work on the east coast he met and married Eileen Tilson Larsen in Den Danske Somandskirken in Brooklyn, New York in 1975. They enjoyed many summer vacations in Denmark with family and welcoming grandchildren. Through the years they expanded their travel to include Hawaii, New Zealand, Australia, The Greek lslands, Turkey and Bergan Norway to the Russian border and an all-expenses paid trip to lreland, won by Thomas at a Paul Newman “Hole in the Wall Gang” charity golf tournament. He also played with Chi Chi Rodriguez at a Royal Caribbean Classic at Doral Country Club.

After 47 years in the office and sailing, Thomas retired from Maersk Line. Thomas and Eileen moved to Sequim, WA and purchased a home in Sunland. The golf continued as did the fishing and crabbing aboard the M/V Hanstholm moored at the John Wayne Marina. Thomas also enjoyed fishing trips to Alaska and hunting trips to Texas. Eileen chose to quietly enjoy Sequim and Silverdale. From the age of 7 Thomas was an avid card player and joined the Sequim Duplicate Bridge Club, attaining Life Master ranking.

Thomas’s parents and brother Kent predeceased him. Thomas is survived by his wife of 50 years, Eileen; brother John Larsen (Magdalene Jasmine) son, Ralf Hove Larsen (Vibeke), grandson Kasper Skovsted Larsen (Linda) great grandsons Erwin Lerdorf, Willie Lerdorf, granddaughters, Lise Skovsted Larsen, Asta Thyrrestrup Larsen and loving nieces and nephews as well as east coast family, Heather Tilson (Debbie) and William Tilson (Zanna).

May he always have blue skies, calm seas, and a strong wind at his back.

An lrish Blessing