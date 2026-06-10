Thomas William Duce

Published June 10, 2026

Thomas ‘T-Bone’ William Duce

March 18, 1959 – May 18, 2026

Thomas left this life suddenly due to a massive heart attack. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Myrna Duce. Survivors include his 3 siblings: Paul (Leasa) Duce, Nolan (Deena) Duce, and Rebecca (Ann) Avary; nieces and nephews: Kimberly Duce, Molly Thompson, Sarah Duce, Amy Duce and Matt Duce. Thomas was a very talented carpenter and plumber. He loved the outdoors and spending time on the water. His most cherished moments were when he lived in Hawaii. His dream was to return there.

There will be a Celebration of Life potluck at the Port Angeles Eagles Club on Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 1-3 pm. All are invited.