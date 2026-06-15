Published June 15, 2026

Chuck Milliman

November 14, 1932 – May 5, 2026

Charles (Chuck) Milliman—a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, pastor, and cherished local athlete—passed away peacefully after a brief illness on May 5, 2026, at Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, Washington. He was 93 years old. At the time of his passing, he was holding the hand of Shirley, his wife and best friend for 74 years.

Chuck was born in Auburn, Indiana, on November 14, 1932. He graduated from Benton City, WA high school where he met and married Shirley. He later graduated from Warner Pacific College and dedicated his life to ministry, serving as a faithful pastor to congregations in Bellingham, WA; Onalaska, WA; Oregon City, OR; and finally in Sequim, WA, where he resided until his passing. His faith was the

cornerstone of his life, growing even more loving, humble, and forgiving as the years went on. Generous to a fault, Chuck routinely gave his time to children’s and youth ministries and was always ready to help anyone in need.

Beyond his pastoral work, Chuck was known for his athletic achievements and love for the outdoors. He loved sports all his life, transitioning from baseball, football, basketball, and boxing in his youth to becoming a passionate runner and hiker. He successfully hiked the 95-mile Wonderland Trail around Mt. Rainier with family and summited Mt. Rainier, as well as Mt. Adams, Mt. Hood, Mt. Lassen, and Mt. St. Helens. Chuck was also an accomplished track and field athlete, earning several medals at the National Senior Games, notably as a champion in both the pole vault and high jump.

Locally, Chuck became a fixture of the running community. He was a frequent participant and age group winner in the North Olympic Discovery series and ran at least one marathon a year for decades, earning an award for the most consecutive Trail’s End Marathons on the Oregon Coast. He was noted for his milestone birthday runs—often raising money for charity, particularly the local Boys & Girls Club. He successfully ran 76 miles on his 76th birthday, conquered 80 miles in under 24 hours on his 80th birthday, and ran an astonishing 85 miles on his 85th birthday.

Chuck was also an avid amateur radio operator. He was widely recognized for his quirky sense of humor, his profound willingness to sacrifice for others, and his humble heart. He has gone home to his Lord, but his impact on the world will continue to spread like ripples from a pebble in a pond. Chuck is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley; his brother, Matthew; his three children Philip, Bruce, and

Kimberly; his five grandchildren Melissa, Jason, Joshua, Leslie, and Scott; and his six great-grandchildren – Skylar, Ruby, Axel, Adeline, Davis, and Maci Rae. He was preceded in death by his brother, Fred, and his sisters, Bessie, Laura, and Rosemary.

Celebration of Life

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 20th at 11:00 AM at Olympic View Church, 503 N. Brown Rd., Sequim, WA. A meal provided by the church will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Chuck’s name to the Boys & Girls Club in Sequim.