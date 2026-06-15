Parenting in Focus: Secret talk — creating private codes that strengthen trust

Ever found yourself out in public, gently (or not-so-gently) reminding your child to quiet down?

It’s a common parenting moment — and one that can feel frustrating or even embarrassing. But what if you could skip the awkwardness altogether? Enter Secret Talk — simple, playful communication tools that work wonders across all ages.

Whisper practice: Start small, start fun

First things first: teach your child how to be quiet. It might sound obvious, but whispering is actually a learned skill. Practice at home by whispering to each other, playing whisper games, or recording your whispers and comparing the sound levels to regular voices. Kids often love the novelty, and you’re building a skill they’ll use for years.

Use a code word in public

Instead of repeating, “Use your inside voice,” try creating a quiet-time code word before going out. Choose something silly or unexpected like “pineapple” or “99” to signal it’s time to lower the volume. It keeps things light, and your child will likely enjoy being “in on the secret.”

Beyond volume control: Codes that keep kids safe

These communication tricks grow with your child. For example:

Elementary/middle school: If your child feels uncomfortable at a friend’s house but doesn’t want to say so directly, have a code phrase for them to call or text.

A simple question like “Did Dad win his golf game?” can mean “Please come get me.”

High school: Secret signals become even more important. If your teen ends up at a party where people are drinking or the driver feels unsafe, they should be able to call or text you a code with no fear of punishment — just a safe ride home, no questions asked (at least in the moment).

Praise the right response

It’s easy to focus on what went wrong. But the moment to praise is the use of the code and calling you.

If your child responds to the code or reaches out for help, that’s the moment to praise.

Your positive response reinforces trust and encourages future communication.

Make a plan together

The key to successful “secret talk” is planning ahead.

Sit down and create a few code words or phrases that feel natural and easy to remember.

Test them out.

Keep them consistent.

And remind your child that no matter what, your main goal is to keep them safe and supported.

Because when your child knows they can trust you, they’re far more likely to reach out when it matters most.