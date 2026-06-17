LETTERS TO THE EDITOR — June 17, 2026

Vote Brackett for PUD 2

PUD District 2 Commissioner Purvis is leaving big shoes to fill when he retires in December.

Randy Brackett is the most qualified, among the four primary candidates, to fill those shoes. Experiencing warmer, drier weather’s effect on local power and water supplies while living and working on the Peninsula longer than the other candidates, Randy brings the understanding needed to continue to improve power and water supply reliability in the face of difficult environmental and economic conditions.

Vote for Randy Brackett in the Aug. 4 primary election.

Dave Anderson

Former PUD District 2 Commissioner

Port Angeles