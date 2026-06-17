Sequim Sunrise Rotary to sponsor ‘A Taste of Provence’ for Lavender Weekend

“The Lavender Kiss” - chocolate mouse with a lavender shortbread cookie - will be the finishing touch on a four-course, chef-prepared meal during Lavender Weekend.

Something new is coming to Sequim Lavender Weekend and Lavender Festival in the Park, as the festival celebrates its 30th year.

Sequim Sunrise Rotary is sponsoring “A Taste of Provence,” a dinner prepared by Chef Chris H. Plemmons, who has more than 35 years of culinary experience and is a Certified Executive Chef and a member of the American Academy of Chefs.

The dinner will take place at the Guy Cole Event Center, 144 N. Blake Ave. at Carrie Blake Community Park, on Friday-Saturday evening, July 17-18. Cost is $75 per person and includes a beverage, with additional wine pairings available. Reasonably priced bottles of wine will be offered for sale.

The dinner is a Rotary fundraiser.

The four-course meal is intended to transport diners to the purple-hued fields of France and showcase the ways Herbes de Provence can elevate classic dishes.

The first course, as described in a press release, is “a refined Pissaladière (delicate caramelized onion tart) paired with fresh greens dressed in a vibrant Orange Lavender Honey vinaigrette.”

The main dish is classic Chicken Provencal “infused with Herbes de Provence, braised with garlic, shallots, cherry tomatoes, and green olives” and served with creamy garlic mashed potatoes and authentic, pattern-stamped Fougasse bread for dipping.

A “palate-cleansing interlude” will feature peppery mixed greens balanced by a creamy herb vinaigrette.

Dessert will feature “The Lavender Kiss,” described as “an elegant finale of velvety Chocolate Mousse served alongside delicate, buttery Lavender Shortbread cookies.”

To purchase tickets online, go to https://insideoutsolutions.ticketspice.com/a-taste-of-provence.