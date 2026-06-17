Sequim Super Kid: Phillip McIntyre

Phillip McIntyre, an 18-year-old who graduated from Sequim High School earlier this month, is being recognized as an exceptional young leader for his years of meaningful impact in the community. A Running Start student at Peninsula College, Phillip plans to continue his education there this fall.

Phillip has been a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula since 2014 and has grown into one of the Club’s most respected teen leaders. For the past four years, he has participated in Keystone Club, the organization’s leadership and service group for teens, and currently serves as co-vice president. Known for his reliability and positive attitude, Phillip consistently volunteers at Club fundraisers, special events, and community activities.

One of Phillip’s most recent accomplishments has been helping launch Molly’s Meals, where his passion for cooking has played a major role in the program’s success. He is also currently leading “Pass the Torch,” a mentorship initiative designed to help younger Torch Club members transition into Keystone Club leadership roles. Through guidance and encouragement, Phillip is helping build confidence and a sense of responsibility in the next generation of Club members.

After graduating, Phillip continues to give back by working part-time at the Club as the teen and tween room assistant while attending college. He also continues working part-time at RedDog Coffee and still hopes to find time to pursue his love of theater. Phillip enjoys performing in community plays and recently appeared in “Hands at Twelve & Twelve” at Peninsula College.

Whether mentoring younger students, volunteering in the community, or performing on stage, Phillip McIntyre exemplifies leadership, kindness, and service. Sequim is fortunate to have such an outstanding young role model in its community.