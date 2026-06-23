Abraca-read! ‘The Zaniac’ kicks off NOLS’ Summer Reading Program
Published 9:30 am Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Two-time Guinness World Record holder Alex Zerbe, aka “The Zaniac,” performed a one-hour show at Sequim Branch Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave., on the evening of Tuesday, June 16 to the delight of children and adults. The show featuring juggling, dancing, singing, beatboxing, music and magic was to kick off the North Olympic Library System’s Summer Reading Program, “Plant a Seed, Read.”
The entertainer also performed two shows at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., on Wednesday, June 17.
Zerbe has appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and “Last Comic Standing.” He was voted Seattle’s Funniest Prop Comedian.
The shows in Sequim and Port Angeles were supported by Friends of the Library groups.
The Summer Reading Program continues through Aug. 22 and features free events for all ages. Sign up for reading challenges and a chance to win prizes at NOLS.org/srp. Those with questions may call 360-417-8500 or email to discover@nols.org.