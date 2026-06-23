Abraca-read! ‘The Zaniac’ kicks off NOLS’ Summer Reading Program

Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ Sawyer Hilliker gives “The Zaniac” a high-five after helping with a trick during an hour-long show at Sequim Branch Library on Tuesday, June 16.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ Avi Knapp, 8, of Sequim, wasn’t shy about showing off his self-taught dance moves alongside Alex Zerbe, who performs as “The Zaniac.” Zerbe, a two-time Guinness World Record holder, has appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and “Last Comic Standing.”

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Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ An apple launched by Sawyer Hilliker, left, sails through the air to be caught on the fork held in “The Zaniac’s” mouth. The Sequim 10-year-old was among several young volunteers who helped with the show, which included juggling, dancing, magic and more.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ To close out his show at Sequim Branch Library, Zerbe “The Zaniac” enlisted a toilet paper shooter.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ High-fives were literally a “big” part of the show when “The Zaniac” performed at Sequim Branch Library.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ Alez Zerbe, “The Zaniac,” was voted Seattle’s Funniest Prop Comedian. He performed at the Sequim and Port Angeles libraries last week to kick off NOLS’ Summer Reading Program, “Plant a Seed, Read.”

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Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ Alex Zerbe, aka “The Zaniac,” enlists help from Sam Packer, 7, of Sequim, in performing a ball balancing act during an hour-long show at Sequim Branch Library on the evening of Tuesday, June 16. The performance kicked off the North Olympic Library System’s Summer Reading Program, which runs through Aug. 22.

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Two-time Guinness World Record holder Alex Zerbe, aka “The Zaniac,” performed a one-hour show at Sequim Branch Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave., on the evening of Tuesday, June 16 to the delight of children and adults. The show featuring juggling, dancing, singing, beatboxing, music and magic was to kick off the North Olympic Library System’s Summer Reading Program, “Plant a Seed, Read.”

The entertainer also performed two shows at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., on Wednesday, June 17.

Zerbe has appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and “Last Comic Standing.” He was voted Seattle’s Funniest Prop Comedian.

The shows in Sequim and Port Angeles were supported by Friends of the Library groups.

The Summer Reading Program continues through Aug. 22 and features free events for all ages. Sign up for reading challenges and a chance to win prizes at NOLS.org/srp. Those with questions may call 360-417-8500 or email to discover@nols.org.