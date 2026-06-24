Burn restrictions take effect

Burn restrictions for Clallam County went into effect on Wednesday, June 24 and will remain in effect through Oct. 1 unless conditions change.

According to an announcement issued by Fire Marshal George Bailey, recreational fires are permitted unless extreme weather conditions cause them to be banned. Currently, the burn restrictions apply to all outdoor burning except recreational fires used for pleasure, religious, ceremonial, warmth, cooking or similar purposes.

Recreational fires are limited to 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height.

Fires for debris disposal are not legal under any circumstances and are not considered recreational.

If conditions arise the restrictions may be upgraded to a high fire danger, which would result in a prohibition of all outdoor burning including recreational fires. The exception in that circumstance is within the Olympic National Park and other controlled campgrounds.

Contact your local fire district for more information or visit clallamcountywa.gov.