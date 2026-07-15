Published July 15, 2026

Mary Field, our friend and colleague.

Mary was a very private person but once she let you in, you realized she was a many-layered woman with a subtle wit that would have you thinking and then laughing so hard you might just pee your pants.

Mary had an impressive work ethic, driving daily from Port Townsend to Sequim for 26 years to work at the Gazette, rarely missing a day. She won many awards from the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association for her work for the Sequim Gazette, Forks Forum and various other special sections. She was the calm in any situation. If the computer crashed and files were lost just before press time, it was no problem; she worked all night to resurrect them, get the job done, and off to the press.

Mary was an avid horsewoman. She could, (and we did) talk for hours about barns, trailers, the merits of alfalfa, teff or grass hay, shavings or pellets, and the best way to clean a stall. She was always willing to hold your horse if you needed a hand bandaging or soaking a hoof.

Mary was humble and understated, with a quiet kindness and Minnesota grit. Longtime friend and co-worker Linda Clenard said, “Every time I schedule an ad for the Service Directory, have a vanilla milkshake, watch a Christmas Hallmark movie, or see somebody in a red barn coat or a white toque, I will remember you.”

We will miss you Mary.

Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband Joe and her “heart horse” Bravo. She is survived by her sister Ruth Anderson and her Gazette “family.”