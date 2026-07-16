Published July 16, 2026

Richard J. Carroll

December 31, 1928 – June 4, 2026

Richard peacefully left this world on June 4th, 2026 to join his wife of 73 years and to be with his Savior Jesus. In fact his last movement minutes before passing was to use all his strength to point to the ceiling while looking upward as if he was seeing his Lord and saying he was on his way, even though he didn’t even have the energy to speak in those last moments.

Richard was a very gentle man, loved by all who met him in his three short years here in Sequim. He was brought up on the Ohio River in the small town of Martins Ferry before moving to Columbus, Ohio and becoming an aeronautical engineer for a major defense contractor. Later on he worked on designing equipment that controls the thickness of various sheet products. He was an avid Ohio State University Buckeye fan, especially football.

In his younger and middle aged years he was a regular biker, riding to work and thinking nothing of peddling 35-50 miles or more. Richard was a wonderful father of 5 children, two sons and three daughters. Even though finances were always tight as a single earner in those earlier years he and his wife always provided a wonderful Christmas for the kids and a road trip vacation for the family.

At age 94 and realizing he needed family help he moved to Sequim, after about 30 years in Colorado, to be near his eldest son. A year later he met Karen and they were married shortly after. They had nearly two years of great companionship before he passed on at age 97.

Richard was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart wife of 73 years, Eileen (2022) and by his second born son, Terry (2025). He is survived by his eldest son Greg Carroll (Josie), three daughters Susan DeFreece (Scott), Elizabeth Bond (David) and Robin Carroll (Joe Belcher) and by two grandchildren, Jason and Hannah, and 2 great grandchildren, Nicalai and Natalia, and by second wife Karen Carroll. Both Richard and Eileen were only children making for a very limited family tree. Us kids will always have great memories of the caring father Richard certainly was.

No formal service is planned at this time.