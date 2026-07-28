Published July 28, 2026

Beverly Ann Messenger

January 28, 1935 – June 15, 2026

Former Port Angeles resident, Beverly “Bev” Ann Messenger passed away on June 15, 2026, at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California. She was 91 years old.

A public visitation was held on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 10:00 AM; Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 AM at Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel, 108 W. Alder Street in Sequim.

Beverly was born January 28, 1935, in Los Angeles, California, to Harry and Inez (Dean) Bell. As a child, the family moved to the Willamette Valley in Oregon, where she graduated from Corvallis High School, eventually graduating from nursing school in Eugene, Oregon.

In 1962, Beverly moved to Port Angeles, Washington, where she worked as a registered nurse at a medical clinic on 8th street until her retirement. Widowed at a young age with two little girls, Kristie and Kelly; she continued working. Eventually, Beverly found the love of her life in Pete Messenger and the couple were married in June of 1969, welcoming his two girls Terry and Chris into their new family. Beverly was an amazing woman… balancing a full-time job, a blended family and a new marriage.

Beverly was a wonderful cook, teaching all her girls how to be organized in the kitchen. She loved to entertain and hosted weekly pinochle games, summertime BBQ’s and amazing holiday parties. In her later years, she became an avid bingo player and loved to play cards. Keeping her mind sharp, she was always quick with a witty reply.

Beverly is survived by her four daughters Kristie, Kelly, Terry and Chris; seven grandchildren Keeoma, Joseph, Jeremy, Matt, Dan, Brandee and Cambria; six great grandchildren Kimmi, Damien, Cherish, Chauncey, Mattison, Aayden and one great greatgrandchild Luca. Other survivors include nephews Konrad and Keith.

She was preceded in death by loving husband, Pete Messenger; late husband Roy Frisk; both parents; and her brother, Richard Bell.

Sequim Valley Chapel is honored to serve the family. Please visit our online register book at sequimvalleychapel.com to leave treasured memories for the family.