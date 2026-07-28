Captain Thomas Oliver Moore
Published July 28, 2026
Captain Thomas Oliver Moore (1947 – 2025)
Captain Thomas Moore lived a life that reads like a classic adventure – novel from training for Top Gun to navigating the rugged waters of the Inside Passage. He was clearly a man of immense grit and heart.
Captain Tom Moore a master mariner whose life was defined by service, adventure and the sea, passed away in 2025 in Herring Cove, Ketchikan, Alaska. He was 78 years old.
Born in 1947 in Bethesda, Maryland, into a military family, Tom’s early years were spent across the country. A graduate of Lompoc High School, he trained in flight school for Top Gun preparation, a formative experience that instilled in him a lifelong discipline. After studying Electrical Engineering at
Cal Poly, Tom volunteered for the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, serving on the USS Ranger.
His journey to Alaska is the stuff of legend. After working as a welder in Bremerton, Washington, he helped salvage a swamped sailboat and navigated it all the way to Ketchikan. He arrived with only six dollars to his name, starting as a commercial deckhand before beginning a storied 35-year career with the Alaska Marine Highway System. Rising from the Stewards Department to Captain, Tom was a master of the Inside Passage.
His expertise earned him the Governor’s Peak Performance Award and the prestigious ATOS award for heroism — the highest maritime honor in the world. Beyond his accolades, Tom was loved for his humor, his steady leadership and his generosity.
He is survived by his wife, Artist Ann Miletich; his daughter Edie A. Moore; siblings Marion and Ron (Janet) Moore; and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, crewmates and friends who became family.
Life Celebrations:
August 29, Ketchikan AK Herring Cove, 69 Lake Road 5:30pm –
September 19, Juneau, AK, Auke Reck, 4pm – 8pm
Colin Vogler House 8pm –
Alabama Event
Friday April 9, 2027, 11am
Burial at Shiloh Baptist Church, Military Honors
Lineville, Alabama
Celebration of Life
April 10, 2027, 12Noon – 3:30pm
Buffet Luncheon
Anniston Museums and Gardens Auditorium
Please join us.
For more information: annmiletich@gmail.com
A MARINERS BALANCE
for Tom
Balanced in WATER on waves
You standing in black & white
Gold held up by your shoulders
Air under open arms
Your hair blond your eyes blue
Me walking in khaki green
From dry dirt, down to the sea
My hair brown my eyes auburn
Pushed & pulled by the Wind
Looking through Light, for balance
Together We saw everything
in the dark & in the light
Rainbow circles, hurled into the
Northern Lights by The Great Whales
Sleeping under the stars
Overhead we watched eagles
Circle over water & desert
We watched waves of fish & circling
whales
You gave me warm arms
Hot soup, a listening ear
An open heart
Strong arms awakened my senses
Humor & light
My body
We traveled through rough seas
Into calm coves
Through light & darkness
Leaving memories of Love
Gold & Balance
Annie