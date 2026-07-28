Published July 28, 2026

Dennis Ralph O’Leary

August 16, 1952 – June 3, 2026

Dennis Ralph O’Leary, 73, of Sequim WA passed away peacefully in Renton, WA on June 3, 2026 with his loving wife, Marie, by his side.

Dennis was born August 16, 1952 in Ridgeway, Illinois to Michael and Milda Broderson O’Leary.

Dennis was a man of many talents and passions. He graduated from the University of Washington with a Bachelor’s degree in Business. He developed his operational and leadership skills early, managing a tuxedo shop while working his way through college. Cars had been a passion of his since he was a young boy. He and his older brother, Carl, enjoyed talking about cars as they grew up. This passion led Dennis to building a successful career as a Factory Rep. For General Motors, AC Delco and Napa Auto Parts. His love of cars led him to acquiring quite a collection of classic cars including, his “baby”, a 1957 Chevy Corvette convertible, orange of course, a 1940 Ford STD Coupe and a 1955 Chevy 3100 1⁄2 ton pickup.

Being a collector of classic cars Dennis joined two classic car clubs, Peninsula Dream Machine and Sequim Valley Car Club, both of which he loved being a part of.

Dennis was also an avid woodworker. Everything he built was precise, beautiful and built to last. In Dennis’ younger years Dennis managed a Tuxedo Shop. Dennis had a deep appreciation for his Lutheran roots and actively lived out his faith as a dedicated member of the worship team.

Music was another passion of Dennis’. Dennis was quite a talented drummer. He shared his musical gift by playing drums for a Presbyterian Church in Federal Way, Steel Lake and at a Lutheran Church in Bothell.

Dennis loved the game of basketball, always the happiest on the mound throwing pitches. Besides playing baseball he was quite a big fan of the Seattle Mariners. If Dennis couldn’t attend a game he certainly rooted them on white watching the game on TV.

He also had a knack for telling stories. He loved hanging out with his best bud, John Trenter and his big brother Carl. They could share stories hours at a time.

Dennis was a wonderful husband, father, stepdad, and grandfather to all 19 of our biological and step-grandchildren. He embraced every single one of them with the exact same unconditional love.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Marie, Brian and Natalie O’Leary, son and wife, Carl O’Leary, brother, Steven Insley, stepson, Jason Insley, stepson, Marshall Foster, stepson, Tyler O’Leary, granddaughter, Cameon O’Leary, granddaughter, former wife Louise Scott, 17 step grandchildren and his beloved pup, Count Chevy Malibu III.

Dennis was proceeded in death by Karen O’Leary, wife, his parents, Michael and Milda O’Leary and sister, Judy Payseno.

Dennis will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 19, 2026 at the Sequim Elks, 143 Port Williams Rd. from12:00 -4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Dennis’ name to:

Autistic Self Advocacy Network

P.O. Box 66122

Washington, DC 20035. All donations go directly to the charity.