Published July 28, 2026

Lynn Stevens Bubenas

January 11, 1951 – July 2, 2026

Lynn Stevens Bubenas cherished wife passed away on July 2, 2026, at the age of 75. Born in Wolf Point Montana, she spent her youth in Oil City, Pennsylvania. She started her administrative career in Hermosa Beach, CA. Married her beloved husband there in 1987 and

immediately moved to Oregon where she became a legal secretary. In 1995 they moved to Covington WA where she became an aeronautics planner for a Boeing sub-contractor.

She retired to Sequim, WA in 2021 where she was very active with the social committees at both Sunland Golf & Country Club and Emerald Highlands Homeowners Association. Those who knew her will remember her dedication, generosity and love for her family and community.

Her hobbies were gardening, roses, Arts & Crafts and especially her dogs. She bred, trained and showed AKC and International Champion wired haired dachshunds.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony (Tony) Bubenas and a very large extended family who loved her dearly.