Published July 28, 2026

VERNON OTIS MILLER

June 22, 1947 – June 27, 2025

Vernon Otis Miller passed away on June 27, 2025, at the age of 78. Born on June 22, 1947, in New Haven, Connecticut, Vernon was the son of Vernon O. Miller Sr. and Clara Miller (née Nelson). He lived a life defined by service, faith, integrity, and devotion to family. He was, above all, a man of honor and dignity. A proud United States Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran, Vernon carried the values of duty, courage,

and commitment throughout his life. Following his military service, he became a highly respected electrical and biomedical engineer whose knowledge, skill, and dedication benefited countless others throughout his distinguished career. Vernon was a man of deep and abiding Catholic faith. He proudly devoted 37 years to service in Alcoholics Anonymous, helping countless others along the way. He found

joy in learning, traveling, and experiencing different cultures. He especially loved fishing and spending time outdoors, where he found peace and appreciation in God’s creation. More than any accomplishment, Vernon treasured his family. He was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Diana Miller (née Peterson), a loving father and stepfather, a proud grandfather and great-grandfather, and a loyal friend. Those who knew him will remember his compassion, wisdom, generous spirit, sense of humor, and the kindness he extended to everyone he met. He is survived by his beloved wife, Diana Miller (née Peterson); his children and stepchildren, Malik, Brooke, Laurisa, Jason, Maj. David Durbin, U.S. Air Force, Abra Winn, and Arlena Winn; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and extended family.

Vernon was interred on July 16, 2025, at Tahoma National Cemetery, where he received full military funeral honors in recognition of his faithful service to the United States Marine Corps.

Semper Fidelis.