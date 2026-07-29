OPAA to kick off art exhibit with reception, live band

The Olympic Peninsula Art Association (OPAA) is showcasing plein air artwork by 13 local artists and artwork by OPAA art student scholarship recipients in a new exhibition at the Sequim Library, 630 N. Sequim Ave. A free public reception with music by Ranger and the Re-Arrangers and live painting by several artists is set for Friday, Aug. 7, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. during the First Friday Art Walk Sequim.

Artists in the exhibition are Gayle Brauner, Alice Crapo, Janet Flatley, Kristine Henshaw, Marilyn Hiestand, Heidi Hitchman, Hattie Kauffman, Karen Lavender-Peterson, Margarete Noesner, Sandy Placek, Suzanne Rescigna, Darcy Schultz and David C. Willis. The artwork was created en plein air (in the open air) with some pieces completed entirely on location and others refined later in the studio.

The Aug. 7 reception will include a scholarship awards ceremony to celebrate three art students — Colby Barker of Forks, and Natalie Hollow-Bist and Sierra Douglas, both of Port Townsend. Photography by Hollow-Bist and paintings by Douglas are on display in the library’s teen area.

OPAA is a nonprofit organization that has given art scholarships for half a century to selected art students.

The exhibition will be on display through Saturday, Oct. 24. For more information, visit NOLS.org/exhibits, call 360-683-1161 or email discover@nols.org. Support for Art in the Library comes from the Friends of Sequim Library.

About the band

Seattle “Gypsy Jazz” band Ranger and the Re-Arrangers evoke the spirit of a Paris cafe and the raucous energy of a Romani campsite with their version of Hot Club Swing. At the heart of their sound is Ranger Sciacca’s sweet violin playing, his sense of melody and daring improvisations. Their repertoire includes vocal swing standards, traditional European melodies, the music of Django Reinhardt, and unique originals. Learn more at rangerswings.com.

About OPPA

The Olympic Peninsula Art Association (formerly Sequim Arts) was organized in 1969. OPAA promotes and encourages the understanding and appreciation of art for the benefit of the members and the community, by means of exhibits, seminars, demonstrations, workshops, and various other educational programs. Visit opaagroup.org to learn more.