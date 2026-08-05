Published August 5, 2026

Joseph F. Murray

April 14, 1948 – June 30, 2026

Beloved husband and father Joseph Murray passed away on June 30, 2026 at the age of 78.

He was born to Edward Murray and Frances Parrish Murray in Momence, Illinois, where he grew up with his six dear sisters. After high school, he attended Notre Dame University and received a Bachelor of Science in Business in 1971.

Always happiest when he was outdoors, Joseph spent time after graduation traveling throughout the western United States. During that time he became fascinated with the forests of the Northwest and settled on the Olympic Peninsula in the early 1970s. Determined to create a career in the forest, he attended Peninsula College and earned a certification in forestry under the tutelage of John Willits. He then worked in the woods for several organizations and in 1980, he was hired by Merrill & Ring to work at the Pysht Tree Farm, where he remained until his death. In 1992, he became the resident forester at the tree farm and oversaw inventory and silvicultural operations for thirty-seven years.

Joseph served on several forums influencing the forest industry, including the Riparian Scientific Advisory Group (RSAG), a part of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources’ Cooperative Monitoring Evaluation and Research Program (CMER). Joseph was a Trustee of the Western Forestry & Conservation Association and served on the Area 1 Selection Committee of the Ag-Forestry Leadership Foundation.

Joseph served as 2014 Chair of the Washington State Society of American Foresters (SAF). He was an active member of the North Olympic Peninsula SAF Chapter since 1979. During that time Joseph served as Chapter Chair twice, and also participated on the State Executive Committee as Membership Chair. Joseph received the Presidents’ Award for Outstanding Field Forester of 2003 from the National Society of American Foresters.

As a member of the North Olympic Peninsula community for over fifty years, Joseph was involved in many community organizations, including the Clallam Conservation District, the Juan de Fuca Scenic Byway Association and the United Way Funds Distribution Committee.

He served on the Port of Port Angeles Timber Advisory committee, on the Clallam County Charter Review Commission as second Vice Chair, and on the Clallam County Trustlands Advisory Committee as overall chair.

He is survived by his wife, Laurel Black, his children Sitka Murray, Lupin Murray, Sylvan Murray and Caitlin Watkins, Rebecca Barker, the mother of Sitka, Lupin and Sylvan, ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two surviving sisters, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.