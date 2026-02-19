Roller Derby returns to Sequim for first bout of season

Another season of fast-paced jamming and blocking is around the corner for the Port Scandalous Roller Derby (PSRD) team.

They’ll host their first bout of their 12th season at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at the Sequim Boys & Girls Club, 400 W. Fir St.

They’ll open against West Sound Roller Derby in the first of six home meets this season.

Other home bouts include March 28, May 30, July 11, Sept. 19, and Oct. 17 against other derby teams all at the Sequim club.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with each bout starting at 6 p.m. with tickets available at simpletix.com or through links at portscandalous rollerderby.com.

Limited tickets will be available at the event door too.

Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 at the door.

There will be beer, a raffle, and merchandise available too.

Angelina “Skully” Morales said this bout is especially exciting because it’ll be their first season skating entirely with PSRD players.

Last season, the team finished its last bout with a full team without pickup skaters.

“This season we’re proud to be PSRD all the way through,” Morales said.

As a refresher from PRSD, roller derby teams play two 30-minute periods with “Jams” lasting up to two minutes each. In each Jam, the Jammer attempts to pass the Blockers as many times as possible. After the initial lap, the Jammer scores one point for every Blocker’s hips they legally pass. Blockers use their thighs, hips, shoulders, or chests to block. The Jammer can’t make contact with the Blockers along the spine or by using their forearms, hands, or feet. Penalties lead to one minute in the penalty box.