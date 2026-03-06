Disc Golf Association announces milestones, tournament schedule

Community members and Clallam County officials celebrate the opening of the Rainshadow Golf Course in summer 2017 in Sequim. The Olympic Peninsula Disc Golf Association (OPDGA) has set several tournaments at the Sequim course and the Lincoln Park course this year.

Organizers of the Olympic Peninsula Disc Golf Association (OPDGA) said they’ve wrapped up a productive year highlighted by significant course expansions, successful fundraising efforts, and a robust tournament schedule that strengthened the disc golf community across the North Olympic Peninsula.

At Rainshadow Disc Golf Course, 395 Thompson Road in Sequim, sold-out basket sponsorships enabled substantial improvements including a new tee pad for Hole No. 2, additional benches for player comfort, flags and basket whiskers for improved visibility, and brooms for course maintenance.

The Lincoln Park course at 1737 W. Lauridsen Blvd., in Port Angeles reached a significant milestone last year with the addition of three new holes, expanding it into one of the few 27-hole disc golf courses in Washington. Many of the holes feature multiple tee pads and basket positions designed to challenge players while maintaining accessibility for all skill levels.

The OPDGA also demonstrated its commitment to the local community through a successful Sequim Food Bank fundraiser tournament collecting 430 pounds of food and raising $2,100 in donations for families in need.

The weekly evening glow rounds that started last year at both Port Angeles and Sequim courses saw hardy participants throughout the year, and the daytime weekly tag and doubles round continued to host a healthy crowd of regulars and newcomers to the sport, organizers said.

2026 Tournament Schedule

OPDGA has announced its 2026 lineup of events:

• Winter Warm-up (Rainshadow and Lincoln Park) March 14-15

• Zuko 420 (Lincoln Park) April 19

• Ferns of the Olympics Women’s Tourney (Lincoln Park) April 18th

• Ball Buster v2.0 (Rainshadow) May 2

• Raindoubles 2026 (Rainshadow) June 6

• Rainshadow Open (Rainshadow) July 18-19

• MVP Circuit Challenge (Rainshadow) June 27

• Whitefeather Memorial XVI (Lincoln Park) October 3

• MVP Space Race (Rainshadow) October 10

• Food Bank Fundraiser (Rainshadow and Lincoln Park) Nov. 27-28

Rainshadow will also host a Washington State Team Disc Golf League event on March 22, welcoming more than 100 players representing disc golf courses from around Puget Sound for regional competition.

2026 ahead

OPDGA organizers said they’ve set ambitious goals this year, including new tee signs, updated maps and hole numbering for Lincoln Park, installation of concrete tee pads, and expanded course maintenance responsibilities at both venues.

“(Last year) was an exceptional year for disc golf on the Olympic Peninsula,” said Jerry Weatherhogg, OPDGA secretary.

“We expanded our courses, supported our community and had a lot of fun while at it. We’re excited to build on this momentum in 2026 and continue making the Olympic Peninsula a premier destination for disc golf in the Pacific Northwest.”

The Olympic Peninsula Disc Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and developing disc golf opportunities across the North Olympic Peninsula through course development, community events, and competitive tournaments. The organization manages operations at Lincoln Park and Rainshadow Disc Golf Course, two of the region’s premier disc golf destinations.

For more information about the OPDGA, course details, and/or tournaments, visit opdga.org.