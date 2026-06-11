Clallam County’s health inspections for May 2026

Greywolf Elementary, pictured in December 2025, was one of 27 establishments in May to receive a perfect health inspection. It doesn’t have a dedicated cafeteria and students must eat school lunches in their classroom. Sequim School District officials are planning for a new cafeteria addition as part of the voter-approved $146 million, 20-year construction bond.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Lindsey Forshaw, owner of Original Grinds Coffee Company at 615 E. Washington St. in Sequim said “it feels pretty good” to learn that her business received a perfect health inspection in May from Clallam County.

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Original Grinds Coffee Company at 615 E. Washington St. in Sequim received a perfect health inspection in May. Staff members, from left, include Holly Shimer, Stella Dennis, Lindsey Forshaw, owner, Charlotte Forshaw, and Pippa Dressel. Not pictured is Makayla Bower.

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Here are Clallam County Environmental Health Services’ inspections in May of restaurants, food and beverage businesses, and schools.

Inspectors visited 35 businesses, and found 27 with perfect scores.

Eight businesses had point deductions. One business had a re-inspection and received a perfect score.

Perfect scores

The following establishments received perfect scores:

• Asian Buffet, 1940 E. First St., Port Angeles *

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2021 E. First St., Building B, Port Angeles

• Coyote BBQ Mobile, 201 E. Front St., Port Angeles

• Crescent School District, 50350 W. Highway 112, Joyce

• Dairy Queen Sequim, 720 W. Washington St., Sequim

• El Taco Loco, 1617 E. Front St., Port Angeles

• Forks Elementary School, 301 S. Elderberry Ave., Forks

• Greywolf Elementary, 171 E. Carlsborg Road, Sequim

• Harbinger Wine Bar, 401 E. First St., Port Angeles

• Hess Mart, 17203 W. Highway 112, Clallam Bay

• Kweenie’s, 929 E. Front St., Port Angeles

• Lincoln High School, 924 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles

• Liquid Sanity Espresso, 17295 WA-112, Clallam Bay

• Neah Bay K-12 School, 3560 Deer St., Neah Bay

• Original Grinds Coffee Company, 615 E. Washington St., Sequim

• Papa Murphy’s Pizza Sequim, 680 W. Washington St., Suite E103, Sequim

• PNWonderland Wine, 222 N. Lincoln St., Unit 102, Port Angeles

• Port Angeles High School, 304 E. Park Ave., Port Angeles

• Port Angeles High School Catering, 304 E. Park Ave., Port Angeles

• Salt & Cedar Bed and Breakfast, 1027 Finn Hall Road, Port Angeles

• Sea to Summit Charcuterie Co., 525 E. Eighth St., Port Angeles

• Sea to Summit Charcuterie Co., Catering, 525 E. Eighth St., Port Angeles

• Sequim High School, 601 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim

• SPRUCE, 128 E. Front St., Port Angeles

• Stevens Middle School, 1139 W. 14th St., Port Angeles

• Underdogs, 465 Guy Kelly Road, Port Angeles

• Yelloweye Enterprises, dba D’s Dawgs, 14184 NW Holly Road, Seabeck

*Notes a reinspection

Point Deductions

The establishments listed were determined to have a less-than perfect score.

• Elks Lodge 2642 Sequim, 143 Port Williams Road, Sequim

(5-point deduction): Must obtain a Certified Food Protection Managers Certificate by Sept. 1. No follow-up required.

• Jose’s Famous Salsa, 126 E. Washington St., Sequim

(5-point deduction): Must obtain a Certified Food Protection Managers Certificate by July. 1. No follow-up required.

• Southern Nibble, 84 Spotted Owl Lane, Sequim

(5-point deduction): must have a wastewater disposal agreement on file by May 12. No follow-up required.

• Yeti Coffee Company, 291 W. Washington St., Sequim

(5-point deduction): milk read a temperature of 45 degrees and must be in a refrigeration unit that is capable of maintaining food storage at 41 degrees or below by May 12.

• The Old Post Office Sweets & Gifts, 751 E. Carlsborg Road

(10-point deduction): Must repair leaking water supply to front hand sink by June 15. No follow-up required.

• Wendy’s Old Fashion Hamburgers, 1830 E. First St., Port Angeles

(10-point deduction): must fill disposable towels at front and read hand wash sinks; corrected during inspection. No follow-up required.

• Front Street Alibi, 1605 E. Front St., Port Angeles

(15-point deduction): must obtain the Certified Food Protection Managers Certificate to train all food/drink servers by July 1; must provide disposable paper towels at all hand washing sinks, including the front bar area by May 30.

• Grandview Grocery, 802 S. C Street, Port Angeles

(35-point deduction): Must obtain a Certified Food Protection Managers Certificate by May 31; foods must be cooled using approved methods by May 13; must clean the surfaces of the speed rack and plastic cover in the walk-in at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues that become encrusted or attract insects and rodents by May 12; must repair portions of the walk-in ceiling to prevent possible contamination by May 29. Follow-up required.

Clallam County Environmental Health Services can be found in-person at 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles, and contacted by mail at 111 E. Third St., Port Angeles, WA 98362, or by phone at 360-417-2258. Read more about the department and inspections here: clallamcountywa.gov/338/Food-Safety-Living-Environment.