Silberhorn Wellfield deep well construction work to begin July 27

The City of Sequim plans to begin construction on the Silberhorn Wellfield Deep Well on Monday, July 27. The construction includes a wellfield building for the new production well (Deep Well #4) along with improvements to the existing three wells at the city’s Silberhorn Wellfield, located at 124 W. Silberhorn Road.

The project is scheduled to last six months. The work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The work includes, but is not limited to, the construction of a new 18-inch water main along West Silberhorn Road between Glendale Drive and River Road, installation of a new well pump, construction of a new wellfield building, demolition of the existing well house, installation of chlorine storage and dosing equipment, installation of pump and dosing instrumentation, electrical work, and other equipment for the operations of Deep Well #4, and the existing Silberhorn wells.

Residents can expect delays, localized closures, and detours during work hours. Resident access will be provided; however, residents are encouraged to heed flaggers, cones, and construction signage, and to be cognizant of large construction equipment and trucks and their backup alarms.

The construction is next to Dr. Standard Park, home to Sequim Little League. According to a press release, the city is coordinating with the Little League to create as little negative impact as possible.

The work will be performed by Pacific Civil & Infrastructure, Lakeside Industries, D.A. Development Co., Gale Contractor Services, Inline Security Fence LLC, Johnson Electric Company, Security Services NW, Technical Systems Inc., Schneider Equipment Inc., Smugglers Cove Flagging LLC, Southeast Arch Sheetmetal Inc., and Warfield Masonry LLC.

For more information, contact Sequim’s Department of Public Works at 360-683-5062.