The appeal of lavender continues 30 years later
Published 5:30 am Wednesday, July 22, 2026
Setup for Sequim Lavender Weekend started with a literal bang on Thursday with thunder, lightning and rain. Once the clouds parted by Friday afternoon, crowds congregated throughout Sequim and parking lots were filled at the lavender farms.
As tradition at the farms and Sequim Lavender Festival in the Park in Carrie Blake Community Park, visitors were a mix of newcomers, experienced lavender fans, and locals.
Averi Azar of Olympia said this was the 15th year in a row she’s attended with family. Her aunt Gail Vose of Las Vegas retired as a kindergarten teacher and wanted to celebrate, so Azar, her mom, and aunt visited Sequim, and it’s become a three-day annual tradition to stay in Sequim.
“We visit all the farms, go to the park, and enjoy the community,” Azar said.
Destiny Henderson and Aaron Smith came to Sequim from Florida for the first time to celebrate Henderson graduating with a psychology degree from the University of Central Florida. Henderson decorates her home and dresses in purple and goes by the name Purple Princess Palace online. She said she thought she could only see lavender in France until she discovered Sequim online.
A large group from the Philippines took a one-week vacation that included stops at lavender farms after they were inspired after seeing photographs online.
Zorah Kynaston of Sequim was one of many locals enjoying lavender too.
At Old Barn Lavender Company on Saturday, she cut a lavender bundle while her daughter Trillia and husband Micah played video games in the barn’s arcade.
Dani Birg recently moved to Sequim and said her family visited a few farms over the weekend. While being pushed in a swing near the Lit Lavender field, Berg’s 4-year-old daughter Aurora said she thinks lavender smells really good.
The weekend also featured new and continuing events.
Sequim Sunrise Rotary and Chef Chris Plemmons presented “A Taste of Provence – The Cuisine du Soleil” fundraiser to benefit local and international nonprofit efforts. Organizers said Saturday sold out and Friday only had five tickets left.
Olympic Theatre Arts continued its run of its Lavender Melodrama tradition with this year’s show “Lavender Liberty” written by the late David Herbelin, co-owner of Old Barn Lavender Company. It runs for one more weekend at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 24-25 and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 26 with tickets available at olympictheatrearts.org and the show door.
The Olympic Peninsula Art Association also brought its first Sequim Plein Aire Paint Out to Olympic Bluffs Cidery and Lavender Farm on Saturday. Artists painted at the farm and judge Joyce Hestor gave first place to Lauren Karen, second to Izzy Rosane, and third to Rick Woods.
Festivals, farms, more
Now part of many events during Sequim Lavender Weekend, organizers of the Sequim Lavender Festival celebrated its 30th anniversary July 17-19.
It’s grown from a one day festival first held on Aug. 2, 1997 to three days and multiple farms.
Kelly Iriye, Sequim Lavender Festival executive director, said despite the eventful setup in the rain, this year was “probably the most peaceful festival I’ve been part of.”
For Lavender in the Park there were 213 booths and 13 food vendors in Carrie Blake Community Park along with music throughout the three days.
Iriye said organizers shifted the beer garden and had vendor booths better aligned so visitors could walk easier through the event.
“I had good reports about it overall being really good,” she said.
The Sequim Lavender Growers Association also launched a free phone app this year at lavenderfestival.com/app.
Joe Regalia, co-owner of Lit Lavender in Dungeness, helped develop the app, and said through Saturday night it had 10,000 users.
“I’m surprised at the wide demographic of people using the app,” he said.
Iriye said she’s heard from guests it’s been helpful for visitors to find additional information about lavender farms.
Regalia, who participated in the Sequim Lavender Festival for the second year, said the app has set up scavenger hunts, coupons, a rewards program and more for users.
He said this year, they’ve seen a lot of excitement for the festival’s 30th year.
“For us as new people, it does give you a lot of respect for what a lot of families have set up,” Regalia said.
He and many other farms want to continue giving people new reasons to visit with a collective goal to put the region on the map and make it an ongoing destination beyond the weekend.
Information about Sequim’s lavender farms, its groups, and happenings can be found through multiple websites, including sequimlavenderweekend.com, sequimlavenderfestival.com, and sequimlavender.org.
Sequim lavender farms
All farms are free to visit outside of Sequim Lavender Weekend, but operational hours vary through the summer and year. Visit their websites/social media pages for more information.
• B&B Family Farm, 5883 Old Olympic Highway; 360-504-2585, bbfamilyfarm.com.
• Fat Cat Garden & Gifts, 21 Fat Cat Lane; fatcatmeow21@gmail.com.
• Graysmarsh Farm, 6187 Woodcock Road; 360-683-5563, graysmarsh.com.
• Jardin du Soleil Lavender, 3932 Sequim-Dungeness Way; jardindusoleil.com.
• Kitty B’s Lavender Farm, 82 Cameron Acres Lane; kittyblavenderfarm.com.
• Lavender Connection, 1141 Cays Road; 360-681-6055, lavenderconnection.com.
• Lit Lavender, 1526 Marine Drive, lit-lavender.com.
• Meli’s Lavender, 62 W. Diane Drive; 360-461-9958, melislavender.myshopify.com.
• Nelson’s Duckpond & Lavender Farm, 73 Humble Hill Road; nelsonsduckpond.com.
• Old Barn Lavender Company, 9785 Old Olympic Hwy.; Oldbarnlavendercompany.com.
• Olympic Bluffs Cidery and Lavender Farm, 1025 Finn Hall Road, Port Angeles; 571-439-1311, olympicbluffscidery.com.
• Purple Haze Lavender Farm, 180 Bell Bottom Lane; 360-809-9615, purplehazelavender.com.
• Rain Shadow Lavender Farm, 1410 Kitchen-Dick Road, Sequim; rainshadowlavenderfarm.com.
• Rancho La Morada Lavender & Flower Farm, 1430 Marine Drive; 360-461-7679, facebook.com/Lavandamorada.
• Sunshine Herb & Lavender Farm, 274154 U.S. Highway 101; 360-683-6453, sunshinelavender.com.
• Victor’s Lavender Farm, 3743 Old Olympic Highway; 360-681-7930, victorslavender.com.