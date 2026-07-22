Athletes named for third year of Sequim Hall of Fame ceremony

Kincaid Nichols, a 2008 SHS graduate, won the state title in the 100-meter dash as a senior, and scored 17 touchdowns for the Wolves’ football team to earn first team All-League honors.

Alan Millet, a 1969 SHS graduate, set school records in the high jump, 120-yard high hurdles, and the 880-yard race, competed in the state track meet in high jump and high hurdles, and helped lead the Wolves to an undefeated Olympic League record in 1969. He also served as a sponsor and coach for local sport teams for four decades.

Creighton Daniels, a 1947 SHS graduate, was a four-sport athlete and earned four letters in both football and basketball. He helped establish both Little League baseball and youth football programs.

Jeff Bills, a 1971 SHS graduate, was an all-Olympic League catcher and helped lead the Wolves to league championships in his sophomore and senior years. At BYU, he played four years posting a batting average of .302 and played on three division championship teams.

Stephanie (Marcy) Dinius, a 2007 SHS grad, won the state track title in the 1,600-meter race and the cross country championship during high school before becoming an All-American at Stanford University.

by Michael Dashiell

For the Sequim Gazette

The Sequim Athletic Educational Foundation and Sequim Hall of Fame Committee have announced inductees for the third-annual Sequim Hall of Fame inductees event set for Saturday, Sept. 12, at Club Nova inside 7 Cedars Hotel, 270756 U.S. Highway 101 in Blyn.

This year’s inductees include:

• 1970-71 Sequim High School Football Team

• 1983-84 Sequim High School Volleyball Team

• Doug Smith (SHS Class of 1938)

• Creighton Daniels (SHS Class of 1947)

• Louie Kardonsky (SHS Class of 1967)

• Alan Millet (SHS Class of 1969)

• Jeff Bills (SHS Class of 1971)

• Stephanie (Marcy) Dinius (SHS Class of 2007)

• Kincaid Nichols (SHS Class of 2008)

• Lea (Hopson) Bradley (SHS Class of 2011)

• Gilbert Fellingham (SHS coach 1977-1986)

About the event

The event’s social hour and silent auction will be held from 3-4:30 p.m., followed by dinner from 5-6 p.m. The live auction begins at 6 p.m., followed by induction of the Class of 2026.

Individual seating is available for $100. Tickets for this year’s event can be purchased in person at Full Moon Candle in the Sequim Village Center (check or cash only).

To reserve a table for the Saturday event and for more information, contact Karin Cummins at 360-461-2882 or Kevin Kennedy at 253-254-2662.

The former Sequim High School hallway will be open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sept. 12 to view class pictures and old yearbooks.

Past hall of fame inductees, committee members and event sponsors can participate in a meet and greet starting at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 at the 7 Cedars Casino patio area.

Honorees will receive a plaque detailing their honor, and their names will be listed on a large plaque to be placed at the Sequim High gymnasium.

The inaugural 2024 Sequim Hall of Fame inducted eight individuals and one team, and the event raised about $28,000 for Sequim High School athletics to purchase new wrestling mats, a new sound system for the high school athletic field, and new high jump and pole vault mats for the track team.

In 2025, the event inducted nine individuals and two teams. Sponsorships, an auction and generous contributions at this event raised more than $50,000.

Sponsorships

The Hall of Fame committee seeks sponsors to honor the individuals who worked hard to make Sequim proud.

Sponsorship levels available are as follows:

• Gold $5,000 — full page ad and 1 Table

• Purple $2,500 — half page ad and 1 Table

• White $1,000 — quarter page ad and 1 Table

Sponsors’ names will be recognized in the event’s program and on the website sequimhalloffame.org. Each table seats eight guests. Sponsors who want to support the event but are unable to attend are appreciated and will be recognized. Seating is limited with sponsorships due before Aug. 1.

With questions, call Kevin Kennedy at 253-254-2662.

More about the 2026 Inductees

• 1970-71 Sequim High School Football Team

Among the great Sequim High School football teams of years past, the 1970-71 team stands out as one of the best. Building on a squad whose seniors had gone undefeated in their junior high days, the Wolves reached a No. 2 state ranking and an 8-1 overall record — missing out on a league title by one heartbreaking loss. In nine games, the Wolves gave up just 51 points (5.2 per game) and had three shutouts. Over their years playing together, the Class of 1971 earned a record of 38-6 with one tie.

• 1983-84 Sequim High School Volleyball Team

A deep and talented team with contributions from all grade levels, the 1983-84 Sequim High School volleyball squad powered their way to an Olympic League championship and 22-5 overall record, earning a second-place finish at the state 2A tournament — the highest place a Sequim team had earned in school history to that point. The Wolves went 13-2 in Olympic League play and won the Crescent Tournament before splitting games at their district tourney to take second place.

• Doug Smith, SHS Class of 1938

The first state champion in Sequim High School history, Douglas (Doug) Austin Smith was a tremendous athlete whose life was cut far too short. A halfback on Sequim’s 1938 Olympic League football championship team, Doug made his mark in the SHS record books with a 1938 high school state discus title with a throw of 128 feet, 3 inches. Recruited by the University of Washington head football coach, Smith attended UW until a fatal motorcycle wreck on Dec. 26, 1939, at age 20.

• Creighton Daniels, SHS Class of 1947

A talented sportsman in his own right, Creighton Daniels helped form the foundations of Sequim’s youth sports leagues and was a big community contributor. A Sequim High Class of 1947 graduate, Creighton was a four-sport athlete and student leader. He excelled at football and basketball, earning four letters in each; in football he was a fullback, punter and linebacker. He played football as a punter at Washington State before returning to Sequim, where he was among the founders of organized youth sports in Sequim, helping establish both Little League baseball and youth football programs.

• Louie Kardonsky, SHS Class of 1967

A multi-sport athlete while at Sequim High School, Louis Kardonsky made an indelible, positive mark on the lives of countless youngsters in sports in more than three decades of umpiring games and coaching youth baseball teams. He was an all-Olympic League baseball star in 1967 and participated in statewide all-star games. In 1993, he started umpiring at the local Little League near Vancouver, Washington. He’s been umpiring there since, calling an estimated 1,500 games. In 2021, he was elected to the Hazel Dell Little League Hall of Fame, and four years later had a field named after him.

• Alan Millet, SHS Class of 1969

An all-league player in football and basketball and a school record-holder in track and field, Alan Millet made enormous contributions on and off the field for Sequim athletics. He set school records in the high jump, 120-yard high hurdles, and the 880-yard race, competed in the state track meet in high jump and high hurdles, and helped lead the Wolves to an undefeated Olympic League record in 1969. A sponsor and coach for local youth sports teams for four decades, he has served on the Sequim Youth Basketball board of directors since its inception in 1998, and over the years has provided free legal services for the Sequim Baseball Boosters, Sequim Junior Soccer, Sequim Little League, Sequim Athletic Boosters and Sequim Wolf Pack.

• Jeff Bills, SHS Class of 1971

Jeff Bills was a three-sport standout at Sequim High School and a baseball star at Brigham Young University. During his three years at Sequim High, he lettered in football and baseball three times and basketball twice. In football, he earned all-Olympic League honors, and on the basketball court, he was the team’s leading scorer in his junior and senior years. In baseball, Jeff was an all-Olympic League catcher and helped lead the Wolves to league championships in his sophomore and senior years. After graduation, he attended BYU on a baseball scholarship. He played four years for the Cougars, posting a batting average of .302 and played on three division championship teams.

• Gilbert Fellingham, SHS coach 1977-1986

Before helping some of the premier volleyball programs in the nation, Gilbert (“Gil”) Fellingham helped lead Sequim’s program to state tournaments, and nearly a state title. He led the Wolves to three consecutive state 3A tournaments, including a second-place finish in the 1983-84 season and third place in 1985-86. He was also coaching the SHS track and field squad when Erica Wheeler set the all-time national high school record in the javelin. Now a professor at Brigham Young University, Gil was an assistant coach and consultant for BYU’s men’s and women’s volleyball teams for several years, and consulted men’s and women’s USA national volleyball squads.

• Stephanie (Marcy) Dinius, SHS Class of 2007

Stephanie Marcy (now Dinius) set numerous school records in her dazzling high school career, and kept racing to accolades for one of the top collegiate track and cross country programs in the nation. On the track, she earned medals (top 8 finishes) in sophomore, junior and senior seasons, including a state title in the 1,600-meter race. She was state runner-up in cross country in 2005 and state champion in 2006. Following graduation, she earned an athletic-academic scholarship to Stanford University. There, she was named team captain three times while earning four Athletic All-American honors and three Academic All-American honors. She also earned a berth in the 2016 U.S. Olympic marathon trials.

• Kincaid Nichols, SHS Class of 2008

A standout in football and track, Kincaid Nichols earned Olympic League track and field titles as a junior, then capped spectacular senior season with a state title in the 100-meter dash, a third place finish in the long jump and seventh place finish at 200 meters. On the gridiron, Nichols earned first team All-League honors as a special teams returner, defensive back, and wide receiver, scoring 17 touchdowns in his senior season. After his prep success, he went on to star for Central Washington University track and field team, earning a conference 200-meter championship. Among other strong finishes, he helped the Wildcats’ 4×100 meter relay win a conference title.

• Lea (Hopson) Bradley, SHS Class of 2011

Perhaps the most decorated softball player in Sequim High School history, Lea Hopson built an impressive prep resume and college career at two schools. At Sequim High, she lettered all four years and earned the team’s Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore, junior and senior. In her senior season, she helped power the Wolves to a 28-0 record and the 2011 class 2A state championship, with a .625 batting average, 54 RBIs, 33 stolen bases and 80 runs scored, earning a second consecutive Olympic League MVP honor. She went on to become one of the top junior college hitters in the country at the College of Southern Idaho, earning regional honors and an NJCAA first team All-American honor in 2013. She then transferred to (and starred at) Division I Texas Tech in 2013. She was also named to several national women’s baseball squads.