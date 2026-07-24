Aug. 1 Digging Deeper event focuses on cooking from the garden

Master Gardeners Pam Pace, Diane Young, and Stephany Neuschaefer, shown here in the Woodcock Herb Garden, will present “A Cook’s Garden: Growing Culinary Herbs, Aromatics, and Specialty Vegetables” on Saturday, Aug. 1 as part of free Digging Deeper events.

Master Gardener Pam Pace, sage of the Culinary Herb Garden at Woodcock Garden, and fellow Master Gardeners Diane Young and Stephany Neuschaefer will present “A Cook’s Garden: Growing Culinary Herbs, Aromatics and Specialty Vegetables” at the free Digging Deeper event scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Woodcock Demonstration garden, 2711 Woodcock Road in Sequim.

Pace speaks with years of experience in both gardening and cooking as she describes her favorite herbs, aromatics, and specialty vegetables that grow so beautifully in this area, a press release stated. She will provide tips on growing, harvesting, cooking, and preserving these culinary gems.

Growing your own fresh ingredients is one of the simplest and most economic ways to practice garden-to-table principles in your own home, the press release continued. A self-sufficient herb garden can inspire you to experiment and take your culinary adventures to the next level. The presentation will include time to tour the Woodcock herb garden and to make herb bundles and sachets to take home.

For many, standing in the middle of their garden and planning their next meal is rewarding, whereas not being able find a needed specialty herb or vegetable in the produce section of a grocery store — or finding it is of poor quality or at a high price — is discouraging.

“Shopping” in your own home garden is not only cost-effective but the product is always fresher, more flavorful, and a better quality than from the store, according to the Clallam County Master Gardeners Foundation.

For more information, visit clallamcounty.mastergardenerfoundation.org.