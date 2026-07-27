Parenting in Focus: Choices, choices, choices

By Cynthia Martin

Most people want to help others. When we hear about families struggling, children in need, or neighbors facing difficult circumstances, our natural instinct is to lend a hand. The desire to give is often the easy part. Deciding where to give can be much more difficult.

Today there are countless organizations seeking support. Some address hunger, housing, health care, education, literacy, youth development, or services for older adults. Others focus on specific needs or populations. With so many worthy causes, it can be difficult to know where your donation will have the greatest impact.

One approach is to learn as much as possible about the organizations you support. Ask questions. How do they use donations? What programs do they provide? How do they measure success? Responsible organizations are transparent about their work and accountable for the resources they receive.

Another option is to support organizations that help evaluate and distribute funds throughout the community. Community foundations, United Way organizations, and other collaborative groups often review agencies and programs before providing funding. They can help donors support a variety of services with a single contribution.

These organizations frequently bring together people from different backgrounds to identify community needs and work toward solutions. Whether the focus is early childhood development, literacy, access to health care, housing, or other challenges, collaborative efforts can often accomplish more than any one organization working alone.

Of course, many people choose to support causes that are personally meaningful. Perhaps a family member benefited from a local program. Maybe a particular issue touches your heart. There is nothing wrong with directing your support toward a cause you know well and care about deeply.

What matters most is finding a way to give that feels right to you. Financial contributions are important, but donations of time, talent, and expertise can also make a significant difference.

As you think about your charitable giving, remember that every contribution represents hope for someone else. Behind every program, service, or nonprofit organization are real people whose lives may be improved because someone chose to help.

The specific organization may vary, but the principle remains the same: strong communities are built when people look beyond themselves and invest in the well-being of others. But it all begins with you. If you don’t give, many very worthwhile groups throughout our county will suffer. And remember, it isn’t the agencies who really suffer; it is the many individuals who really need your help.